MSC Cruises has today signed two orders with the shipyard
French Chantiers de l'Atlantique for the construction of two new
"World" class ships which will bring to six the
total number of ships in this segment in the fleet of the
company. The two new units will be delivered in 2029 and
2030 and will join the flagships already in the class
MSC World Europa
and MSC World America
service, as well as
MSC World Asia
and MSC World Atlantic
currently in
construction and which will enter service in 2026 and 2026 respectively
2027.
The "World" class ships are 333 meters long,
47 meters wide and have a gross tonnage of 205,700 tons. The
Units can accommodate 6,774 passengers and 2,126 members
of the crew.
The two new units ordered today will continue to
high standards set by sister ships and will be
prepared for the use of various alternative fuels, including LNG
bio and synthetic. In addition, they will be equipped with a new configuration
of the latest generation of internal combustion engines
fuel, with new technology to further reduce
methane emissions. The ships will also have connectivity
for shore power to reduce carbon emissions
in ports, the most
advanced designed in accordance with the IMO, innovations
waste management and a wide range of
energy savings on board to optimise engine use and
energy consumption of the hotel, in order to further reduce the
Emissions.