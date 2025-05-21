The FMC is investigating whether the ships' flag state is harming U.S. foreign trade

After the tariff measures introduced by the Office of the United
United States Trade Representative (USTR) charged to Chinese ships with the
to counter Chinese competition in the market for
shipbuilding, another U.S. government agency, the
Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), today announced the launch of
a non-judicial investigation always in the field of transport
to check whether laws, regulations or practices of
some foreign governments regarding the flag state of ships
create unfavourable transport conditions for foreign trade
of the USA.
Announcing the investigation, the Federal Maritime Commission
recalled that, in addition to being authorised to conduct investigations
is also authorised to take strict measures
where necessary, including when laws or practices
cause unfavourable conditions for maritime transport.
The investigation begins with a period of 90 days during the
public comments that will have
End next August 20. The FMC has announced that it is
particularly interested in receiving comments from individuals and
organisations with expertise or experience in the field of operations
International trade, international law and security
national. The FMC noted that with the comments they could be
also suggested actions that the main shipping registries can
to reduce compliance costs and burdens,
as long as they do not lead to a weakening of standards.