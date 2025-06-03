SBB urges UFT and ERA to take measures to prevent railway accidents caused by brake blocks

The breakage of a wheel of a wagon of a convoy formed by
two locomotives and 30 rail freight wagons caused 10
August 2023 the accident in the Gotthard Base Tunnel that
caused the interruption of the circulation of trains in both
the tunnel tubes. Traffic was partially
restored the following 23 August with the commissioning of the
east tube, with transits at reduced speed. The reopening
completed of the gallery only took place on September 2, 2024.
The cause of the accident was confirmed by the report
final on the derailment of the freight train published yesterday by the
Swiss Safety Investigation Service (SISI), which has
forwarded recommendations to the European Union Agency for
Security (ERA) and the Swiss Federal Office of Transport
FOT. The report specifies that a fragment of the wheel has
detached ten kilometers after entering the train tunnel
who then traveled another seven kilometers to the station
multifunctional of Faido where it destroyed the mechanisms of
operation of railway switches, causing considerable damage
infrastructure and rolling stock.
In light of the report's findings, today the Group
Swiss railway company SBB CFF FFS highlighted the high risk
of the recurrence of accidents in rail freight traffic and has
called for the swift implementation of the SISI recommendations.
The company has announced that, in any case, until the adoption of incisive
official measures, the group will gradually abandon and as soon as possible
quickly possible the transport of freight wagons equipped with soles
of the low-noise-low-friction (LL) type brakes, soles compared to
to which the SISI report recommends that the ERA promote a
Study on the influence of brake blocks on the heat load of the brake blocks
wheels.
Specifying that they do not have wagons of this type in the fleet
owned having long opted for brake pads in
composite material (K soles), the Swiss railway group has
highlighted that freight wagons equipped with wheels with LL brake pads
belong to companies that are active internationally and that
both SBB CFF FFS and other railway companies transport them by
Switzerland and Europe. In addition, the group stressed that
The Swiss railway company has no influence on the
construction and maintenance of these wagons, while the risk and
financial consequences of derailments are borne by the same
SBB CFF SBB.
The railway group noted that the LL brake pads
they involve a greater thermal stress on the wheels than
to the previous grey cast iron brake blocks and which, nevertheless,
according to the SISI report, the same
maintenance methods. The group therefore urged both the FOT and the
above all, the ERA to act quickly, arguing that, otherwise,
in Switzerland and Europe, the use of freight wagons with brake pads
LL should be restricted or even banned.
Remembering that on the Swiss railway network, the soles of the
grey cast iron brakes (GG soles) have been banned since 2020 for reasons of
sound protection and that today LL brake soles are used, the
most common in Europe, or in composite material (K soles),
SBB CFF FFS noted that there are numerous known events in which the
LL brake soles caused the discs to overheat
of the wheels and the formation of ice, with consequent possible
damage to the wheel disc.