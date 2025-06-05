From September, Admiral Inspector Sergio Liardo will be the
new commander general of the Port Authority Corps -
Coast Guard. To Liardo, who is currently deputy commander
general of the Corps, the rank of admiral will be conferred
Chief Inspector and will take over as Commander
to Nicola Carlone, to whom the Minister of Infrastructure and
Minister of Transport, Matteo Salvini, expressed his deep gratitude
for the extraordinary commitment and the results achieved.
Announcing the appointment of the new Commander General, which takes place
among the officers in permanent service of the Corps with the
Rank of Admiral Inspector, is formalized by decree
of the President of the Republic after deliberation of the Council
and is proposed by the Ministers for Infrastructure
and Transport and Defence, after hearing the Chief of Staff
Defense Minister, the MIT announced that the minister's goal
Salvini is to guarantee new hires to bring the Corps
to the number of 15,000 units, thus strengthening the precious
monitoring services, extended in recent months also to large
Northern lakes.