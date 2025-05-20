Franchini (Ruote Libere): the government's measures for road transport leave the problems of the category unchanged

The Ruote Libere road haulage association is also
totally dissatisfied with the measures taken for the sector
yesterday by the Italian government
(
of 19
May
2025). "The world of road haulage - commented
the president of Ruote Libere, Cinzia Franchini - had been waiting for a long time
a turning point from a legislative point of view, but the regulatory changes
recently launched concerning the payment times and compensation for
The wait for the loading and unloading of vehicles is yet another catch
around the category. Not only are they not taken into account
the demands of the many small and medium-sized enterprises bent by a
law that has not been applied since its inception, but it even ends up
to make the picture worse."
"Needless to say," added Franchini, "that the revision
of rules that are now out of time is not just a formal point
for hauliers, but we could say that it is the
the very prerequisite for the survival of many companies. Without
certainty on payment times and without protection regarding waiting
in loading and unloading procedures, small and medium-sized enterprises
remain strangled. Not only do they further lose
but give ground to the illegal economy which,
acting on off-market dynamics, he has plenty of time to wait.
Yet all this, for the umpteenth time, has not been kept
in no consideration by the legislator, who has heard the
need to revise the regulatory framework. On payment times,
Instead of focusing on tight controls and a reduction in respect to
to the two months envisaged, a new tax has been introduced
represented by the verification of the Antitrust, activated
upon notification. A passage that will inevitably lengthen
the real payment times and that we are sure will hardly come
activated by hauliers. On the compensation front for
The expected loading-unloading of the means of transport has
used the reduction of the basic deductible to 1.5 hours as
bait and switch to hide the failure to introduce
automatic control mechanisms".
"Choices - concluded the president of Ruote Libere - that
are grafted into a framework that leaves all the others unchanged
problems of the category, from the issue of toll reimbursement, to the knot
of the lack of infrastructure, passing through the constant decline
towards a de-professionalization that knows no boundaries".