PKP Cargo announces more collective redundancies that will affect 2,429 employees in two years

The board of directors of the railway company
PKP Cargo, which is currently in the process of
announced today the decision to proceed with the
Collective redundancies at plants and headquarters
of the company which will concern up to 1,041
employees who will be laid off by the end of next month and
up to another 1,388 employees who will lose their jobs by 30
September next year.
Collective redundancies will follow those already implemented
by PKP Cargo and during the summer of last year when
had terminated over 2,500 employment contracts and in that period
another 1,150 employees had left their jobs.
The board explained that despite the
measures taken so far in the field of employment in the context of the
restructuring of the company, the situation of the company
requires further measures as part of the restructuring plan
which will be presented by the end of this month.
The Board of Directors announced that it had asked the administrator of the
PKP Cargo's heritage to take action that goes beyond the
from the scope of ordinary management, consisting in the launch of
consultations with trade unions on the redundancy plan, and
that it has received consent to initiate such consultations by the
of the administrator. The Board of Directors specified that, at the end of the
consultations, agreements will be signed for the execution of
collective redundancies or regulations issued for dismissals
and clarified that these measures can be taken
only in the absence of opposition from the judge who supervises
the restructuring process of PKP Cargo.