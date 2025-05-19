In the first quarter, Global Ship Lease revenues increased by +6.4%

Greece's Global Ship Lease (GSL), a company active in the
container ship rental segment that is proprietary
of a fleet of 69 ships, closed the first quarter of 2025
with revenues of $191.0 million, up +6.4%
compared to the same period last year, of which 187.8 million
basic time charter revenues (+5.4%). Operating profit is
amounted to €128.5 million (+32.3%) and net profit to €123.4 million
dollars (+34.3%).
Commenting on the quarterly results and referring to the most
general situation of the containerized shipping market, the
Executive Chairman of GSL, George Youroukos, noted that "the
The situation of US tariffs remains dynamic and, like all
We are seeing in real time, the initial impact is
disruptive for supply chains. However, the breadth and nature
future ramifications are difficult to predict, making it difficult to predict
flexibility, optionality and agility more
more important than ever. In this context, we have witnessed a
Continued demand for our medium and small container ships
by line operators looking to
maximise the flexibility of their networks to adapt to
evolving traffic flows".