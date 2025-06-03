testata inforMARE
PORTS
Italian ports are taking part in the latest edition of Transport Logistic in Monaco
Inauguration of the Italian Pavilion
Monaco di Baviera
June 3, 2025
Also this year all Italian ports present themselves at the last edition of Transport Logistic, the biennial trade fair dedicated to transport and logistics that opened yesterday in Munich Bavaria, inside the Italian Pavilion which was created by the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) together with the ICE Agency in order to develop a synergy aimed at attracting new investments in airports Italian dockers.

"Italian ports - underlined the president of Assoporti, Rodolfo Giampieri, on the occasion of the inauguration of the Italian Institutional Pavilion - have a leading role for modern logistics in our country. The confirmation of the role of the is given by the numerous activities carried out in the pavilion of the Italian port system together with the offices for the investment attraction and internationalisation of ICE, and by the important institutional visits that characterize these days of intense work. The moment we are living in is very particular. Reassuring that presidents and commissioners of the Port Authorities continue to work decisively also on the strategy of promote the activities of the port system in the contexts , which are becoming increasingly important, because the Italian brand is increasingly recognized".
TRADE
New tariffs, inflation and wars threaten to significantly reduce the growth of the world economy
Paris
Cormann (OECD): The economic outlook shows that the current political uncertainty is weakening trade and investment, reducing consumer and business confidence
PORTS
Container traffic at Chinese seaports increased by +7.7% in April
Beijing
In the first four months of this year, 98.8 million TEUs were handled (+8.1%)
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Interporto Padova launches the tender to select a partner with which to develop the intermodal terminal's activities
Padua
The interport company gets 30% of the capital of the new Intermodal Terminal Padova
Submission act signed to allow Gulf Terminal expansion works to begin
PORTS
Submission act signed to allow Gulf Terminal expansion works to begin
The Spice
Musso: a crucial step for our company
PORTS
U.S. Port Authority Association Urges USTR to Scrap Further Tariff on Chinese STS Cranes
Washington
SHIPYARDS
The new cruise ship Mein Schiff Flow launched in Monfalcone
Hamburg/Monfalcone
Fincantieri will deliver it to TUI Cruises in the middle of next year
SAFETY & SECURITY
European Commission proposes Black Sea maritime security hub
Brussels
The aim is to protect critical maritime infrastructure and the marine environment.
PORTS
The process of assigning the Taranto Logistics Platform for wind energy to Vestas has been completed
Taranto
Last month, freight traffic in the Apulian port increased by +22.3%
Sharp increase in cases of abandoned ships
SEAFARERS
Sharp increase in cases of abandoned ships
London
There are currently 158. Cotton and Trowsdale (ITF): Impunity is growing at all levels; urgent reform is needed
TRUCKING
The Swiss government intends to apply the heavy vehicle tax to electrically powered trucks as well
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, cargo traffic in the port of Tanger Med grew by +13.4%
Anjara
37.6 million tons of cargo moved
PORTS
The new cruise terminal was inaugurated in the port of Koper
Coper
In September, the former maritime station recorded the arrival of its thousandth cruise ship
More needs to be done to promote scalable zero-emission fuels for shipping decarbonisation
SHIPPING
More needs to be done to promote scalable zero-emission fuels for shipping decarbonisation
Copenhagen
This is highlighted in a new report by the Getting to Zero Coalition and the Global Maritime Forum
SHIPPING
Port regulation scheme for ship-to-ship LNG/bioGNL bunkering operations approved in Italy
Rome
Decisive fuel - Assogasliquidi underlines - to reach the decarbonisation objectives of maritime transport
INSURANCE
While traditional shipping risks are diminishing, other dangers are increasing.
Munich
Allianz Commercial’s "Safety and Shipping Review 2025" Released. 2024 Will See All-Time Lowest Ship Losses
PORTS
US Government Pushes to Take Over Port Management in Panama and Australia from China
Arlington/Sydney
They would be implemented through companies linked to the Trump administration
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Mercitalia Logistics becomes FS Logistix, an integrated digital platform for end-to-end freight transport
Rome
Integration of the eight companies that make up the logistics sector of the FS group
LOGISTICS
F2i integrates FHP Holding Portuale and Compagnia Ferroviaria Italiana into FHP Group
Milan
The aim is to make it the leading Italian operator of integrated maritime-land logistics in the dry bulk and break-bulk sector.
SHIPPING
MOL confirms new US taxes on Chinese vessels could impact its upcoming orders
Tokyo
The company announces that it will take cautious decisions in selecting shipyards
FREIGHT TERMINALS
The Unione Interporti Riuniti proposes the introduction of "terminal bonuses"
Venice
Incentive mechanisms for railway terminals are requested, which include aspects of railway operations, not only port operations, and terminalisation
SHIPPING
ITF and Argentine union CATT against new provisions for the maritime sector of the Milei government
Buenos Aires/London
Cotton: These measures will trigger a race to the bottom in wages and working conditions
G20 trade value up cyclically in first quarter of 2025
TRADE
G20 trade value up cyclically in first quarter of 2025
Paris
Trade in services recorded a -0.7% decline in exports and a +1.0% increase in imports
PORTS
In April, freight traffic in the ports of Barcelona and Algeciras increased. Decline in Valencia
Algeciras/Barcelona/Madrid/Valencia
In the first four months of 2025, Spanish ports handled 182.0 million tonnes (-1.9%)
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The renewal proposal for the National Collective Labour Agreement for Railway Activities and the FS Italiane Company Contract has been signed
Rome
Salary increases recognized for an average monthly amount of 230 euros
ECONOMY
The European Commission has published "The EU Blue Economy Report 2025"
Brussels
In 2022, the blue economy directly employed 4.82 million people and generated nearly €890 billion in revenues
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
In 2024, the number of combined transport shipments in Europe grew by +5.2%
Brussels
Performance in tonne-km increased by +8.4%
In the first quarter, freight traffic in the port of Naples grew by +4.3%, while in Salerno it fell by -3.4%
PORTS
In the first quarter, freight traffic in the port of Naples grew by +4.3%, while in Salerno it fell by -3.4%
Naples
-12.1% drop in cruise passengers in the Campania capital
ACCIDENTS
Destroyer launch failed in North Korea
Pyongyang
The incident in the presence of dictator Kim Jong-un
SHIPPING
FMC investigates whether US flag state harms foreign trade
Washington
Initial 90-day period for public comment
PORTS
While waiting for answers from the justice system, Hapag-Lloyd urges the Italian government to reactivate the concession to Genoa Port Terminal
Genoa
We cannot move forward with our investment plans - the company denounces - if the concession is suddenly considered to expire at the end of June
SHIPPING
António Guterres: Without maritime security there can be no global security
New York
Travlos (Union of Greek Shipowners): If the global shipping system stops, the world economy will collapse in just 90 days
COMPANIES
Stonepeak (Textainer) has reached an agreement to buy Seaco
Hamilton
Concentration of $1.75 billion in container leasing market
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
SBB CFF FFS Cargo reorganizes combined transport business with cancellation of unprofitable services and redundancies
Bern
The goal is to reduce costs by 60 million francs per year by 2033.
In the first quarter of 2025, Viking cruise group revenues increased by +24.9%
CRUISES
In the first quarter of 2025, Viking cruise group revenues increased by +24.9%
Los Angeles
The period was closed with a net loss of -105.4 million dollars
TRUCKING
Government measures for road haulage? Good for Unatras/FAI-Conftrasporto. Bad for Trasportounito
Rome
Uggè: listen to the requests of the sector. Longo: totally ignore the requests
TRUCKING
Franchini (Ruote Libere): Government measures for road haulage leave the category's problems unchanged
Modena
It even ends up - he denounces - worsening the situation
PORTS
Container traffic at Eurokai port terminals grew by +11.0% in the first three months of 2025
Hamburg
In Germany the increase was +16.5%, in Italy +4.0% and in other foreign terminals +2.8%
LOGISTICS
Automotive logistics companies suffer a collapse in volumes handled
Brussels
Göbel: We urgently need to rebuild trust in the sector
Israeli ZIM's quarterly performance was very positive
SHIPPING
Israeli ZIM's quarterly performance was very positive
Haifa
Revenues grew by +28.5% in the first three months of 2025. Ships transported 944 thousand containers (+11.6%)
CRUISES
MSC Cruises orders two more World-class cruise ships from Chantiers de l'Atlantique
Paris
They will be taken into delivery in 2029 and 2030
SHIPPING
WSC: US decision to tax all foreign car carriers is wrong
Washington
The association asks the USTR to launch a public consultation
SHIPPING
CMA CGM closed the first quarter of 2025 with a net profit of 1.12 billion dollars (+42.8%)
Marseille
Revenues up +12.1%
INDUSTRY
ECSA and SEA Europe explain how to ensure and increase the competitiveness of the EU maritime industry
Szczecin/Brussels
In the first three months of 2025, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado grew by +1.4%
PORTS
In the first three months of 2025, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado grew by +1.4%
Genoa
In the container sector, a sharp increase in transhipments (+107.3%) and a slight decrease in import-export (-0.7%)
The ports of Bremen and Hamburg close the first quarter with a +3% growth in traffic
PORTS
The ports of Bremen and Hamburg close the first quarter with a +3% growth in traffic
Bremen/Hamburg
Terminal operator HHLA posts record quarterly revenue
PORTS
In the first quarter of 2025, cargo traffic in the port of Koper grew by +9.9%
Coper
Containerized cargo volumes continue to grow
ASSOCIATIONS
Paul Pathy elected BIMCO President
Copenhagen
He is the president and CEO of the Canadian Fednav
PORTS
The project to resection the western dock of the port of Gioia Tauro is about to start
Joy Taurus
It is not subject to the VIA procedure
HMM closed the first quarter with a net profit growth of +52.5%
SHIPPING
HMM closed the first quarter with a net profit growth of +52.5%
Seoul
The South Korean company's fleet transported 930,629 containers (+4.2%)
In the first quarter, Hapag-Lloyd's revenues increased by +18.6% and net profit by +49.6%.
SHIPPING
In the first quarter, Hapag-Lloyd's revenues increased by +18.6% and net profit by +49.6%.
Hamburg
The company's fleet transported 3.3 million containers (+8.8%)
PORTS
In the first three months of 2025, cruise traffic at GPH terminals increased by +30%
Istanbul
In the period, 1,568 ships (+53%) called at them
SHIPPING
Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL's quarterly earnings growth eases
Keelung/Taipei
The second company recorded a decline in profits
In the first quarter of 2025, ship traffic in the Suez Canal decreased by -17.1%
SHIPPING
In the first quarter of 2025, ship traffic in the Suez Canal decreased by -17.1%
Cairo
Growth of +16.4% in the value of transit rights paid by ships
PORTS
In the first four months of 2025, container traffic in the port of Augusta grew by +21.6%
Augusta
Di Sarcina: we are already reaping the first fruits of the movement of containers from Catania
PORTS
PORTS
One billion euros to restore Ukraine's port infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks
Odessa
PORTS
Entrance of 100 new special members in the port company CULMV of Genoa
Genoa
First entry of 45 units from next month
ASSOCIATIONS
Musolino was unanimously confirmed as president of MEDports
Tangier
The association brings together 33 port authorities in the Mediterranean basin
COMPANIES
In 2024, the Genoese Ente Bacini recorded record revenues
Genoa
Last year, 58 ships were placed in the five dry docks managed
EDUCATION
ALIS has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Network of Italian Logistics Schools
Rome
The aim is to strengthen the link between the world of school and the world of work.
INSTITUTIONS
Every euro invested in the Coast Guard generates a value of 1.53 euros for the national economy
Rome
Economic report on the Corps presented in Rome
LOGISTICS
European automotive logistics must look to the world
Brussels
Göbel (ECG): The challenges of our sector are global, and so must our responses be
PORTS
In April, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado decreased by -8.7%
Genoa
Stable volumes in the first port, while in the second a decrease of -27.7% was recorded
AVIATION
Natilus evaluates with Kuehne+Nagel the use of its mixed-wing aircraft in cargo transport
Schindellegi
They are designed to achieve a 30% reduction in fuel consumption and a 40% increase in load capacity.
PORTS
Tender awarded for the enhancement of the Tuscan Port Community System
Leghorn
Investment of over 500 thousand euros for the application development activity lasting one year
MEETINGS
Conference on the impact of artificial intelligence and automation on safety and work in ports
Rome
Organized by Filt Cgil, it will be held on Thursday and Friday in Livorno
MARITIME SERVICES
Fincantieri signs a memorandum of understanding with Qatar Navigation
Trieste
Cooperation in areas such as maritime services, project management and technology integration
SHIPYARDS
Port of Piraeus, Piraeus II floating dry dock reopened
Piraeus
It has a lifting capacity of 4 thousand tons
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Poland finances expansion of Euroterminal Slawków intermodal terminal
Slavkow
From 285 thousand TEU containers per year, the capacity will increase to 530 thousand TEU
PORTS
CMA CGM - Saigon Newport Corporation Agreement for New Container Terminal in Haiphong
Marseille
It will become operational in 2028 and will have a capacity of 1.9 million TEUs
INDUSTRY
Genova Industrie Navali acquires a stake in Lagomarsino Anielli
Genoa
Simultaneous sale of the company Pitturazioni Navali Industriali
SHIPPING
Estonian AS Tallink charters cruise ferry Romantika to Algerian Madar Maritime Company
Tallinn
The Algiers company was founded last year
LOGISTICS
ANSI, the measures for logistics in the Infrastructure decree are good
Rome
D'Angelo: there is no lack of innovative drive, long-term vision and attention to transition and sustainability
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTS
Project for the creation of a Renewable Energy Community in the port of La Spezia
The Spice
SAFETY & SECURITY
New anti-piracy exercise in the Gulf of Guinea
Rome
It involved the naval unit "Comandante Bettica" and the merchant ship "Grande Angola"
TRUCKING
Kuehne+Nagel to buy Spanish haulage firm TDN
Schindellegi/Madrid
It has 600 employees and a fleet of over 700 vehicles
SHIPPING
MPC Container Ships' Quarterly Revenue and Profit Decline
Oslo
Baack: Container market continues to show resilience
COMPANIES
Fincantieri and SRSA sign agreement for maritime and coastal development in the Red Sea
Trieste
Fincantieri Arabia for Naval Services inaugurated in Riyadh
COMPANIES
Green light for the sale of 56% of Wilson Sons to Shipping Agencies Services (MSC group)
London
The transaction will be completed early next month
PORTS
Work to remove wrecks of 38 vessels in Catania port begins
Catania
Intervention worth over two million euros
PORTS
The issue of the intended use of the Molo Clementino is heating up in Ancona
Ancona
INDUSTRY
ABB has reached a deal to buy France's BrightLoop
Zurich
The aim of the acquisition is to accelerate the electrification strategy in the industrial mobility and marine propulsion sectors.
COMPANIES
GNV has obtained ISO 14001 certification
Genoa
It has been issued by LRQA - Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance
PORTS
The criteria for adjusting port concession fees to inflation rates have been defined
Rome
LOGISTICS
MBS Logistics buys Swiss freight forwarder Gerhard Wegmüller
Zurich
The company is headquartered in Zurich
SHIPPING
Ferry Kriti I, earmarked for scrap, sold for $3.6 million
Athens
It will be dismantled by an EU-authorised shipyard
PORTS
Container traffic at the Port of Los Angeles increased by +9.4% in April
Los Angeles/New York
In the first three months of 2025, the Port of New York handled 2.2 million containers (+10.0%)
The Council of Ministers has approved the Infrastructure Decree-Law
Rixi: important measure for road haulage
SHIPPING
Global Ship Lease revenues increased by +6.4% in the first quarter
Athens
Net profit of 123.4 million dollars (+34.3%)
PORTS
Filt, Fit and Uilt urge an urgent overcoming of the commissioner phase for the AdSP of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea
Naples
SAFETY & SECURITY
Federlogistica, a proactive plan is needed to strengthen cybersecurity of ports and logistics
Genoa
Creation of a national fund urged
PORTS
DP World to operate multipurpose terminal at Syrian port of Tartous
Damascus
An investment of 800 million dollars is planned
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Mercitalia Logistics - Logtainer Agreement
Rome
The aim is to develop intermodal maritime transport services in Italy and Europe.
PORTS
Port of Long Beach Sets New Container Traffic Record for April
Long Beach/Hong Kong
Hong Kong port handled 1.2 million containers (+6.0%)
COMPANIES
RINA closes 2024 with revenues once again at a record level
Genoa
In the first quarter, turnover increased by +12% and new orders by +16%
MEETINGS
The fourth edition of the national conference "Interporti al centro" will be held on May 23rd
Rome
Organized by UIR, it is scheduled at the Interporto Rivers in Venice
LOGISTICS
In the UK, express delivery company Evri and DHL's e-commerce division merge
London
PORTS
Another 20 tractors coming for Contship Group's Hannibal
The Spice
They will be taken into delivery between the end of this year and the first months of 2026.
PORTS
In April, the port of Singapore handled over 3.6 million containers (+7.1%)
Singapore
In terms of weight, containerized traffic decreased by -2.5%
PORTS
Assagenti suggests the priorities that will have to be addressed by the next president of the port of Genoa
Genoa
SHIPPING
Danaos Corporation's Quarterly Revenues Steady
Athens
Net profit down -23.5%
MARITIME SERVICES
Prysmian inaugurates the new cable-laying vessel Prysmian Monna Lisa
Milan
Finnish plant producing high-voltage submarine cables expanded
PORTS
Cargo traffic in Montenegro ports stable in first quarter
Podgorica
Growth of +73.9% in volumes to and from Italy
PORTS
Second container terminal inaugurated at Cameroonian port of Kribi
Yaounde
It has a quay of 715 linear meters and a seabed depth of -16 meters
TRUCKING
Eurogate Intermodal has bought the Deisser trucking company
Hamburg/Stuttgart
The Stuttgart-based company specializes in the container segment
SHIPPING
Discount announced on transit fee for large container ships in Suez Canal
Ismailia
15% reduction for ships of at least 130,000 SCNT tons
LOGISTICS
The Simplified Logistics Zone of the Port and hinterland of La Spezia is ready to be made operational
Genoa/La Spezia
Regional councilor Piana made this known
LAW
Port of Genoa, the TAR for Lazio has annulled the Ignazio Messina-Terminal San Giorgio merger
Rome
Grimaldi Euromed's appeal accepted
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri closes first quarter with record new orders
Trieste
Strong growth in revenue and EBITDA
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Stop, other Regions should follow Abruzzo's example by introducing the regional ferrobonus
Rome
LOGISTICS
The laying of the first pillar of the logistics park under construction in Tortona was celebrated
Tortona
The project is scheduled for completion in May 2026.
SHIPPING
Taiwan's Evergreen and Yang Ming saw revenue decline in April
Keelung/Taipei
Compatriot Wan Hai Lines' turnover grows
TRADE
The Customs Free Zone enclosed in Genoa as an opportunity to mitigate the impact of duties
Genoa
Spediporto highlights it
SHIPPING
In the first three months of 2025, RCL containerships transported 658,000 TEU (+8.9%)
Bangkok
Revenues up +37.6%
PORTS
The preparation process for the Port Regulatory Plan of Ancona has begun
Ancona
Preliminary verification of the Strategic Environmental Assessment has begun
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
SHIPPING
d'Amico International Shipping reports quarterly revenue and earnings decline
Luxembourg
Balestra di Mottola: We do not expect any impact on us from any port tariffs applied in the US for ships built in China
PORTS
Towards the final approval of the nomination of Francesco Benevolo as president of the port of Ravenna
Rome
The MIT has forwarded the proposal to the Transport Commission of the Chamber
SHIPPING
The decline in vehicle volumes transported by the Wallenius Wilhelmsen fleet continues
Lysaker
The first three months of 2025 were closed with revenues of 1.3 billion dollars (+3.4%)
PORTS
Shipping agents, customs agents and freight forwarders of La Spezia applaud Pisano's appointment
The Spice
For the presidency of the AdSP - they rejoice - "one of us" has been chosen
PORTS
MIT appoints Bruno Pisano as president of the AdSP of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
Rome
LOGISTICS
DHL Buys IDS Fulfillment
Westerville/Indianapolis
Strengthening the e-commerce segment
YACHTING
V.Ships created V.Yachts to provide its services to large yachts
London
It will be based in Monaco
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Mercitalia Rail transports scrap iron from Pomezia to steel mills in Northern Italy
Milan
SHIPPING
Finnlines revenues increased by +2.3% in the first quarter
Helsinki
The volumes transported by the fleet are increasing, with the exception of cars
PORTS
NYK to build third car terminal at Barcelona port
Barcelona
Work begins on the electrification of the MSC Crociere terminal
COMPANIES
The Verdane investment fund sells Danelec to the GTT group
Paris
Danish company develops technologies for digitalization of maritime transport
NEWS
Israeli forces attacked the port of Hodeyda
Jerusalem
IDF, measures taken to limit damage to ships
SHIPYARDS
Vard signs new contract with Dong Fang Offshore for OSCV vessel
Trieste
It will be delivered in the first quarter of 2028
MARITIME SERVICES
Collaboration protocol between the Federation of the Sea and WSense
Rome
Among the aims, to promote intelligent and sustainable management of marine resources
MEETINGS
A conference on maritime engineering works and climate change in Rome on Wednesday
Rome
It will be held at the Auditorium Fondazione MAXXI
PORTS
The 2024 general financial statement of the Eastern Adriatic Sea Port Authority has been approved
Trieste
It records a general administrative surplus of almost 283 million euros
