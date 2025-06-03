Italian ports are taking part in the latest edition of Transport Logistic in Monaco

Also this year all Italian ports present themselves at the last
edition of Transport Logistic, the biennial trade fair dedicated to
transport and logistics that opened yesterday in Munich
Bavaria, inside the Italian Pavilion which was
created by the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti)
together with the ICE Agency in order to develop a synergy
aimed at attracting new investments in airports
Italian dockers.
"Italian ports - underlined the president of
Assoporti, Rodolfo Giampieri, on the occasion of the inauguration of the
Italian Institutional Pavilion - have a leading role
for modern logistics in our country. The confirmation of the role of the
is given by the numerous activities carried out in the
pavilion of the Italian port system together with the offices for
the investment attraction and internationalisation of ICE, and
by the important institutional visits that characterize these
days of intense work. The moment we are living in is
very particular. Reassuring that presidents and commissioners of the
Port Authorities continue to work decisively also on the strategy of
promote the activities of the port system in the contexts
, which are becoming increasingly important, because
the Italian brand is increasingly recognized".