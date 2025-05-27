The tender for the upgrading of the Tuscan Port Community System has been awarded

It was awarded to the temporary consortium of
companies composed of DBA and Data Ch Technologies the tender for the
strengthening of the Tuscan Port Community System (TPCS), the
interoperable digital platform of the port of Livorno that puts
public and private operators to improve the efficiency and
the sustainability of freight transport and logistics. The
RTI will be responsible for providing the services of
analysis, design, development, testing and testing of new
evolutionary interventions on the TPCS platform that manages travel
ship and goods arriving at the port of Livorno.
The enhancement of the TPCS includes, among other things, updating the
Istat module, improve the calculation of port fees and
Ship and cargo statistics, expand to non-containerized goods
the reservation management system, develop the management
interoperable ship voyages with the PMIS2 system of the
Harbour Master's Office and with the IMO register of ships.
The operation involves an investment of over 500 thousand euros for
the one-year application development activity.
The Tuscan Port Community System is a model of
reference at national level having been made available,
through the stipulation of specific agreements, of three other Authorities
of Port System: those of the Sea of Sardinia, the Tyrrhenian Sea
and the Northern Adriatic Sea.