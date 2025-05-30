The new cruise ship Mein Schiff Flow has been launched in Monfalcone

In the Monfalcone shipyard of Fincantieri, with
the flooding of the dry dock, Mein was launched
Schiff Flow
, the second of two cruise ships for TUI Cruises,
joint venture between TUI and Royal Caribbean Cruises. The new ship of the
newly developed dual-fuel "InTUItion" class
(GNL-MGO), is the sister ship of Mein Schiff Relax
delivered to the owner last February and will take to sea
in mid-2026.
With about 160,000 gross tons, Mein Schiff
Flow is based on a next-generation design
developed by Fincantieri and will be equipped with converters
catalytic converters (Euro 6 compliant) and a steam turbine
which exploits the waste heat of diesel generators, as well as a
electrical connection system to the quay. All
will ensure almost emission-free operation during
the stop in port (about 40% of the operating time). The ship will be
also equipped with an innovative and efficient
waste treatment capable of transforming substances
organic components that can be recycled through a thermal process.