Another 20 tractors are on the way for the Contship group's Hannibal

Contship has announced an investment to purchase 20
new means for the shuttle operations carried out by Hannibal, the
multimodal transport operator of the group, at the La Spezia terminal
Container Terminal (LSCT) of the port of La Spezia. The delivery of the
is expected between the end of 2025 and the first months of 2025.
2026. After an initial supply completed last March, for a
total of 16 vehicles, Hannibal will use as early as
next year the other 20 new Terberg YT Series that will be
always supplied by Manuport, a direct subsidiary of the Terberg group in
Italy and Contship's long-standing partner in sales and marketing services.
dedicated to this type of equipment.
The order is part of the broader project of
expansion and development of the Conship Group's LSCT terminal,
including further revamping of the equipment of
quay and digitization projects.