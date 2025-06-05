Inauguration of the Medlog Intermodal Terminal (MSC) in the Paris area
It has an annual traffic capacity of over 100 thousand TEUs
Ginevra
June 5, 2025
Yesterday Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) inaugurated today
Its new trimodal inland terminal in
Paris-Bruyères directly connected with the port of Le
Havre where in 2001 the shipping group inaugurated its
series of investments in the terminal sector by participating in Port
2000, the French port development project, and where the
investee Terminal Investment Limited (TiL) manages the container
terminal Terminaux de Normandie.
The new 11-hectare intermodal terminal, located 40 km from
kilometers north of the French capital, he entered
activity at the end of last year, is managed by the
Medlog, the logistics company of the MSC Group and has a
annual traffic capacity of over 100 thousand TEUs. Being
equipped with a double-track railway terminal and a quay
230 meters long, goods can enter and leave the
platform by road, rail or barge.
