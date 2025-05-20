Automotive logistics companies are experiencing a collapse in volumes handled

In the first quarter of this year, 51% of companies that
operate in the new factory car logistics segment
recorded a decrease in the volumes of vehicles handled compared to a
all-time low of 5% marked in the second quarter of 2023 in
of the most acute crisis of industrial capacity
Automotive. This was announced by ECG, the logistics association
European vehicle sector: "The volumes - explained the President
of the organisation, Wolfgang Göbel - are decreasing and
Market uncertainty is increasing for companies. We
urgently rebuild confidence in the sector, especially as
Attention continues to be focused on tensions
geopolitics and trade conflicts".
However, the medium-term outlook does not appear to be
promising, given that the ECG survey of the state of the
market highlighted that companies active in the
automotive logistics do not expect that in the next six months
significant changes in their activity will take place.
The survey also revealed that over the next six months, the
propensity of companies to invest in all types of
assets - therefore in ships, railway wagons and trucks - have fallen
to 75% compared to 91% last autumn. It is therefore
drastically increased the level of pessimism of companies that has
rose this year to 36% of companies compared to 3% in the first
quarter of 2023.
The association recalled that motor vehicle manufacturers are
under severe financial pressure that could be
attenuated given that the European Union has introduced a certain
flexibility with regard to the reduction targets
CO2 emissions of the automotive sector within the next three
years that were previously very ambitious. The European Commission
- ECG recalled - responded with several packages also aimed at
companies, including the Competitive Compass, the New Industrial
Clean Deal and the Omnibus Simplification Package. "These
tools, Göbel noted, will only work
whether industry leaders will trust and perceive them
as a real support".
ECG announced that the General Assembly and the
spring elections of the association, which will be held on Thursday and
next Friday in Cascais, Portugal, will focus on
on the theme of promoting the efficiency of processes.