Estonian AS Tallink charters the cruise ferry Romantika to Algeria's Madar Maritime Company

The Estonian group AS Tallink has leased the Romantika
,
The first newly built cruise ferry to become part of the
fleet of the company in 2002, to the Algerian Madar Maritime Company
(MMC). The vessel will be chartered for a period of nine months at
starting next Saturday and the agreement includes the technical staff
of the naval unit. In addition, the contract includes an option
to extend the rental for two additional six-month periods
each. Previously the ship was operated in the Baltic Sea on the
routes to Helsinki, Stockholm and Riga.
For MMC, which is headed by the financial holding company Madar Holding,
The entry of the cruise ferry into the fleet will represent the
Debut in the maritime passenger transport sector of the
Algerian company, which was founded last year.