In the first quarter of 2025, the revenues of the Viking cruise group increased by +24.9%

In the first quarter of 2025, the cruise group's revenues
American Viking Holdings have recorded a marked increase in
+24.9% on the same period last year, having stood at
$897.1 million, of which $835.0 million was generated by the
Cruise sales (+25.5%) and €62.1 million from on-board sales
of ships (+17.4%). In the ocean cruises segment alone, the
total revenues amounted to $559.0 million
(+24.9%) and in river cruises to 214.1 million
(+29,4%). Ebitda was 33.0
million compared to a negative EBITDA of -328.4
million in the first three months of 2024. Operating result and result
are both negative and equal to -9.3
million and -105.4 million dollars compared to results that were also
negative by -€71.1 million and -€490.7 million in the first
quarter of last year.
In the first three months of 2025, the 10 ocean-going ships in the fleet
of the group (nine in the same period of 2024) hosted
59 thousand passengers (+4.0%), while the 64 river ships (63)
hosted almost 33 thousand passengers (+21.2%).
Viking announced today that the current level of
bookings is very high: "We are recording -
explained Leah Talactac, president and chief financial officer of the
group - a significant demand, with 92% of our capacity
for 2025 which is already booked, effectively covering
the full year given our typical load factor. By 2025
widely ensured, our focus has shifted to the
2026 where we already have a solid foundation with over 37%
of our capacity that has already been sold,
positioning ourselves well in a macroeconomic context that is in
continuous evolution».