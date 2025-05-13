The Simplified Logistics Zone Port and hinterport of La Spezia is ready to be made operational

«The Simplified Logistics Zone Port and hinterland of the
Spezia is ready to be made operational." It made it
The Ligurian regional councillor delegated to Development
Alessio Piana, announcing that
the "Liguria Region has promptly updated the
strategic development, which had in a first version approved a
June 2024, with the ministerial observations implemented on Friday
last. All that remains - explained Piana - is to wait for the signature
of the decree of the President of the Council of Ministers
to start the 14 years of operation of the
ZLS. Liguria Region, as was the case for the ZLS of Genoa, will preside over
the steering committee in which representatives will also participate
of the other regions involved".
The Simplified Logistics Zone Port and hinterland of La Spezia is
an economic acceleration tool capable of creating
favourable conditions for the development of new investments thanks to
administrative and bureaucratic simplifications to which they will be able to
companies within the identified area of 489 hectares and
which includes, in addition to the Ligurian municipalities of Arcola, Follo, La Spezia,
Santo Stefano Magra and Vezzano Ligure, the Emilian inland port sites
of Parma, Noceto, Medesano, Fidenza and Fontevivo.
Federica Montaresi. Extraordinary Commissioner of the Authority
of the Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, expressed
satisfaction with the announcement, recalling that "as an Authority
of the Port System we have drawn up the development plan
approved in June 2024 by the Liguria Region, which is
updated with the ministerial observations transmitted in the
recent days" and underlining that "the ZLS of La Spezia
was born from a vision that has developed thanks to the presence
of a hinterland that already today sees the hinterland area of
Santo Stefano di Magra provide important services to goods. But
as an AdSP - added Montaresi - we wanted to go further,
building a FTA project that also embraces the territories
of Emilia, an area that is not only geographical, but a harbinger of development
and functionally connected to the port of
Spezia".
"We are now waiting for certain times - concluded Montaresi -
for the signing of the Prime Ministerial Decree establishing the FTA, ready to provide the
our contribution to the steering committee. We thank the
councillor Piana for the attention with which he is following this
important initiative, strategic for the port of La Spezia and its
natural hinterland".