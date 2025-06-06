The UK Department for Transport has unveiled a plan to accelerate the development of ports

The UK Department for Transport has presented a
plan to accelerate the development of national ports through the
simplification of port planning processes
and opened a period of consultation with stakeholders.
The ministry explained that the new measures aim to clarify how
ports can meet noise and
emissions, increasing the likelihood of obtaining
the approval of projects saving time and money during the
planning process. Greater clarity, fewer delays and
cost reduction - the ministry highlighted - will give ports
the confidence needed to develop, creating more jobs in the
skilled jobs at local level and reinvesting money in
community.
"The ports - underlined the Minister for the Sector
maritime team, Mike Kane, presenting the new plan - are the lifeblood
of the British economy, supporting trade and
of the country, and are essential to increase the well-being and
opportunities for our coastal communities. We
determined, as part of our Plan for Change, to achieve the
Projects that will make a real difference to the population
will boost economic growth and create jobs
of work".
"The proposals," Kane continued, "have been published
together with the forecasts on the demand for port traffic of the
UK goods, which show an expected increase in
overall tonnage of port cargo handling,
especially for roll-on-roll-off loads such as cars, buses,
trailers, etc., as well as for containers and dry bulk cargo.
Taking these forecasts into account, the changes will help to
ensure the long-term future of ports, ensuring that they are
equipped to handle the growing demand for transport and to
best meet the country's needs in terms of
movement of goods and people".