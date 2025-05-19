Filt, Fit and Uilt urge an urgent overcoming of the commissioner phase for the Port Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea

The Campania regional secretariats of Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and
Uiltrasporti have urged an urgent overcoming of the phase
commissioner for the Port System Authority of the Sea
Tirreno Centrale, underlining that "it is essential
provide Campania's port facilities with stable governance, at the same time
equal to the other port realities. The continuing phase
commissioner in the ports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare, if
further extended - the trade unions noted
in a note - can only generate uncertainties
on the reliability of our airports and slowdowns of
ongoing processes, crucial for development and competitiveness
of our territory and, more generally, of the system
national port system. It is therefore essential that, in the time frame
as short as possible, the President of the Campania Region and
the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport reach an agreement
provided for by the law and the appointment of the
president".
In addition to overcoming the period of commissioning of the Port Authority,
Filt, Fit and Uilt expressed the hope that "the new
structures of the top bodies of the institution should immediately take action to
complete the design, programming, and
management of our port infrastructures, for the
which a deep knowledge of the
national and international dynamics. It is also necessary - they have
specified - re-establish the Port Authority in full function
MTC and, above all, clean up the recent waste system
relations and relations with the staff of the institution, in compliance with the
reciprocal prerogatives and responsibilities, to guarantee the
full functionality of the institution at the service of companies and
workers".
"We believe it is essential - concludes the note - that the
mandate of the new governance immediately demonstrates the will
to act in harmony with the Port Authority workers
to build the necessary conditions to make our system
port efficient and effective. Only through a dialogue
and the recognition of the fundamental role of
employees will be able to effectively address the challenges
and ensure the sustainable growth of the ports of Naples and
Salerno».