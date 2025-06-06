The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC)
would intend to buy the Romanian shipyard Damen
Mangalia, by the way - announced the Romanian edition of the
"Radio Free Europe" - that the Swiss group
would have demonstrated to the Bucharest government. MSC, which would have paid
repairs to their ships in advance to be carried out at the
Romanian shipyard, which has been in a state of insolvency for a year,
would therefore be in competition with the Turkish Desan Shipyard which has in
Negotiations to take over the management of the construction site
(
of 1
April
2025).
Specifying that the activity in the Romanian shipyard is
resumed last month and currently about 800 employees are
working on the repair of two ships, while over 100 workers
are on layoffs, "Radio Free Europe" has
stated that on 20 April Prabhat Jha, director of the
delegate of MSC Shipmanagement Limited, a Cypriot company
of the MSC group, sent a letter to Marcel Ciolacu, then
Prime Minister of Romania, Marian Neacsu, Deputy Prime Minister, and
to Ilie Bolojan, at the time interim president of Romania, in
- the press agency announced, specifying that it had taken
of the letter - wrote that, "subject to the
support and approval of the Romanian Government for the management and
the operation of the Mangalia shipyard by
MSC, we clarify that MSC intends to develop the activity of the
construction site and hire local staff, contributing to the growth of
employment in the region. MSC initially undertakes to
draw on managerial staff and external expertise and,
subsequently, to develop human resources at the local level".
"For the maintenance of its fleet - continues the
letter - MSC owns property facilities in localities
in particular the basins of Antwerp and Naples. MSC
therefore has the experience and resources necessary to manage
shipyards such as the one in Mangalia. The growth of the fleet of
MSC requires large shipyard for new
currently concentrated in Asia for container ships and
in Europe for cruise ships. We mean - explained Jha
in the letter - take into consideration the shipyard of
Mangalia for the future construction of cruise ships, ro-pax and
of tugboats".
A representative of Damen Mangalia who wanted to keep
anonymity confirmed to "Radio Free Europe" that "MSC
intends to bring ships for repairs to the Mangalia shipyard and
which has paid some advances so that the company can dispose of
of funds to pay part of the salaries. Usually, he specified
- for repairs, no advances are paid and the money is
paid at the end of the works. The fact that they pay an advance
shows their good intentions."
In 2018, 49% of the share capital of the shipyard of
Mangalia, formerly owned by South Korea's Daewoo,
was acquired by the Dutch shipbuilding group Damen,
who last year had filed for bankruptcy for the
shipyard, while the remaining 51% of the capital is
held since 2018 by the Romanian government through Santierul Naval 2
Mai, a company wholly controlled by the Ministry
of the Economy.