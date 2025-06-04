In Veneto, an experimental section of the Hyper Transfer ultra-fast transport system will be built

An experimental section with a length of ten kilometers of the
Hyper Transfer ultra-fast conveyor system will be
made in Veneto between Padua and Venice. On the occasion of the fair
Transport Logistic in Munich was
Successful conclusion of feasibility study announced
for the construction of the line to experiment with the
high-speed transport (up to 630 km/h for the test track
and 1000 km/h for any future commercial route) through a
tube with very low pressure in which capsules with
magnetic levitation technology, each of which can
Carry 12 tons of containerized cargo or 38 passengers.
The governance of the research and development project was
entrusted to a complex organisation including a
technical committee, formed by the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Veneto Region and the
Concessioni Autostradali Venete (CAV), assisted by a structure
made up of the companies of the FS Italferr group and
Italcertifer and the Program Project Management Office of Concessioni
Autostradali Venete, divided into an internal nucleus consisting of
CAV professionals and an external working group made up of
professionals from the University of Padua and from the
consortium awarded Hyperbuilders (Webuid and Leonardo).
"The Hyper Transfer project - explained the president of
CAV, Monica Manto - aims to create a transport system
safe, zero-emission and high energy efficiency that can
integrate with the infrastructures currently managed by CAV. The work,
Thanks to its futuristic features, it will also be able to
contribute to the revival of the local economy and the system
country, reducing congestion on the motorway network. Success
feasibility tests - specified Manto - allows us to
to turn to the market to identify an industrial partner
that supports us in the realization of a path of
test, the next step in experimentation towards the realization
of the work".
Referring to the project, the president of the Veneto Region,
Luca Zaia, underlined that «Veneto is the cradle of
this revolution. This is where it all started with the
signing of the memorandum of understanding of 16 March 2022 between the Region of
Veneto, Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and Concessions
Autostradali Venete (CAV), in collaboration with Italferr - Gruppo
Ferrovie dello Stato, University of Padua, Webuild and
Leonardo. This is where the first test will now be built
experimental track of about 10 kilometers between Padua and Venice, which
represents a key step: from concept to verification on the
field, on a 1:1 scale, of the technologies used".