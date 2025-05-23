Kuehne+Nagel will buy the Spanish road haulage company TDN

The Swiss logistics group Kuehne+Nagel has signed an agreement
to buy the Spanish trucking company TDN
(Transporte y Distribución Nacional). The company, which has its headquarters
in Madrid, has more than 600 employees, a network of 45 terminals and
a fleet of over 700 vehicles that last year handled
over a million shipments. TDN's service network covers
Spain, including the Balearic and Canary Islands, as well as the
Portugal.
The acquisition is subject to authorization
of the Spanish antitrust authority Comisión Nacional de
los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC). The completion of the
transaction is expected to be completed in the coming
In the weeks of the week, TDN will be integrated into the network of
Kuehne+Nagel.