The criteria for adjusting port concession fees to inflationary indices have been defined

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has announced
whereas the port provisions contained in the Decree-Law
Infrastructure, which was approved on Monday by the
Council of Ministers, introduce, in Article 6, urgent measures
aimed at ensuring stability and clarity in the determination
of the criteria for adjusting rents to inflationary indices
concessionaires relating to the port sector. This provision - has
highlighted the dicastery - is essential to ensure the
continuity in the administrative and economic management of the
national port system, as well as to support the
investments and the competitiveness of the entire sector.