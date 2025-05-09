The Customs Free Zone closed in Genoa as an opportunity to mitigate the impact of duties

If they are not a panacea capable of avoiding any negative impact
on other nations introduced by the various measures in the reports
introduced by Donald Trump's second presidency, the
Simplified Logistics Zones and Customs Free Zones - included
those envisaged in Genoa - could at least mitigate the effect
of the tariffs announced by the US president. It is
convinced the lawyer Maurizio D'Amico, who recently joined the
part of the Steering Committee of the Simplified Logistics Zone
"Port and Inland Port of Genoa", and it is
the same was the general director of the association of
Genoese freight forwarders, Giampaolo Botta.
D'Amico listed the main benefits that are linked to
to the Customs Free Zone closed, starting from the "warehouse
without time constraint, during which there is an exemption from the
payment of customs duties for the period of stay of the
goods in the zones and, therefore, the deferral of the payment of duties
and VAT by destination at the time of release for consumption
of goods imported into the domestic market. And again - he added -
the non-existence of duties on goods that have deteriorated, destroyed or that have
technical drops, the right to re-export goods of
foreign origin without the payment of customs duties and that of
transfer goods between different free zones or within the zone
without being subject to customs debts".
Furthermore - he explained - "through inward processing,
in the case of processing or transformation of foreign inputs
resulting in a semi-finished or finished product, the
choice of the importer may be to carry out the
payment of the lowest duty applied to the raw material
or foreign component and on the final product. Deferral of duties
- he pointed out - for companies it has beneficial effects with regard to the
cash flow management, but also for flexibility
operational and supply chains".
D'Amico then underlined that the ZDF is a "driver
optimal for stimulating international trade and development
of a territory and with indirect favorable implications
also on the areas immediately surrounding the areas included in the
Zone. Without forgetting that the ZDF plays a role of
catalyst, in particular for investments by
large international companies and/or multinationals.
For the Port and Inland Area of Genoa - specified the lawyer -
the mix of ZDF benefits with the beneficial effects of the
ZLS will be able to project the territories involved towards scenarios
economic development dynamics with dimensions and characteristics
European and international elections".
In this regard, Botta, referring to the opportunities
offered by the Genoese Simplified Logistics Zone, starting with
the Closed Customs Free Zone for which the Committee
d'Indirizzo has recently issued the public notice for the
expression of interest, recalled how much Spediporto has
spent over the years for the full operation of the Genoa ZLS and
highlighted how the Customs Free Zone can "really
be a useful tool to free ourselves, in the future, from
difficult and complicated situations such as those related to political
duties".
Encouraging companies to join the expression of interest
for settlement in the Customs Free Zone, with a deadline
set for next 30 July, the general manager of
Spediporto remarked that "the ZDF allows our
territory to return to occupy an important role in the
production and Italian manufacturing" and which represents "a
a fact of great importance because, in cascade, it has
positive in terms of employment, development, business
community. As an association - he concluded - we are ready to
support in their needs the companies that want to respond
positively to the public notice".