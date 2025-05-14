Cargo traffic in Montenegro's ports was stable in the first quarter

In the first quarter of 2025, freight traffic in ports
of Montenegro remained stable having totaled 553 thousand
tons, with a slight decrease of -0.2% over the same period
last year, which was caused by the reduction in the
-9.0% of the volume of loads at embarkation amounted to 344 thousand
tons, while those on landing, equal to 209 thousand tons,
recorded a growth of +18.5%.
The traffic with Italy alone, with a total of 81 thousand
tons, marked a sharp increase of +73.9%, of which 44 thousand
tons of goods on landing (+652.4%) and 37 thousand tons
boarding (-9.6%).
In the first three months of this year, passenger traffic
in Montenegrin ports of call was over 4 thousand
people (-32.3%), all in transit, including less than a thousand with
Italy (-65.5%).