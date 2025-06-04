In the Marghera shipyard of the Fincantieri group, with the
ceremony of the cutting of the first sheet metal, the
construction of Oceania Sonata
, the first cruise ship
of the new "Sonata" class that the Italian company
will create for the group's Oceania Cruises brand
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (HCLH). The new ship will be
delivered in 2027 and will be followed by its sister ship Oceania
Arietta
as part of an order that the group
American cruise company has assigned to Fincantieri
(
of 9
April
2024).
Oceania Sonata, which will be the ninth ship in the fleet
of Oceania Cruises, will leave for its own cruise
inaugural in the summer of 2027.
"Oceania Sonata - underlined Jason Montague,
chief luxury officer of Oceania Cruises - announces the dawn of a
A new era in the luxury cruise industry. We are proud to
continue our tradition of innovation alongside
Fincantieri, our partner in shipbuilding for almost 20 years
years. Together we have created ships that represent some of the most important
most acclaimed examples of luxury, elegance, comfort and
Italian craftsmanship at sea».