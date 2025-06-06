Record monthly container traffic in Turkish ports

Last month, Turkish ports set a new record
monthly container traffic history having handled a
total of 1.37 million TEUs, with an increase of +17.6% on the previous year.
May 2024 and with an increase of 187 thousand TEUs compared to the
previous record set in August last year.
In the first five months of 2025, containerized traffic
total of 5.82 million TEUs, with a total of
Progression of +3.1% over the corresponding period of 2024.
In May 2025, total freight traffic in the ports
amounted to 48.16 million
tonnes (+4.7%), while in the first five months of the year the figure
was 230.61 million tonnes (+2.0%).
Announcing these figures today, the Minister of Transport and
Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloglu, specified that in the
first five months of 2025 the largest share of exports
through national ports was the one to Italy
followed by exports to the USA and Spain, while the volume of exports to the United States
substantial imports from Russia.