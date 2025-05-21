While waiting for answers from justice, Hapag-Lloyd urges the Italian government to reactivate the concession to the Genoa Port Terminal

Having received no further clear indications either from the
administrative justice nor by ordinary justice and not even by
other organs of the State on what will be the future of one of the
its main investments in Italy, after the ruling of the
Council of State last autumn which, accepting the appeal
of the terminal operator PSA SECH had annulled the
port concession held by the Genoa Port Terminal of the Spinelli group
(
of 16
October
2024), the German company Hapag-Lloyd, which owns the
49% of the Spinelli group
(
of the 12th
January
2023), now tries to stir things up by trying to give
media visibility, rather than to the story
judicial situation, to the possibility that this case will put in place
the investments that the company has planned in Italy,
from the Genoa Port Terminal which currently continues its activity
with the authorization of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Western Ligurian so far granted until next month.
Thus, in a statement, Hapag-Lloyd highlights what is
its commitment in Italy, where - he recalls - it employs over 500
90% of whom are based in the Ligurian capital, and
points out that it is the first customer in the container segment
of the port of Genoa and second customer of the entire port system
national. He also recalls that Genoa represents a
strategic for the group since the 90s and, for almost six years, the
"capital" of the Southern Europe Region which for Hapag-Lloyd
it supervises the entire Mediterranean area.
In addition, Hapag-Lloyd points out that it has invested several hundred
of millions of euros in the port of Genoa also in view of large
infrastructure projects such as the breakwater and the Terzo Valico
railway, "on the basis - specifies the German company - of
a concession initially valid until 2056, relying on a
stable, reliable, trusting and
with the Italian authorities and on a regulatory framework
Of course."
In the press release, the Hamburg company expresses its full
firepower, pointing out that "Hapag-Lloyd is the
Listed German freight forwarding and logistics group, with
shareholders such as Kuhne Maritime, CSAV (Compañia Sudamericana
de Vapores), Qatar Holding, the Public Investment Fund and the City
of Hamburg" and that "the company is one of the main
international investors who have chosen – and are ready to
renewing - one's trust in Italy".
"With employment levels doubling since 2018 and with
the company that has taken direct responsibility
of another 700 workers in the port terminal and in logistics
- continues the Hapag-Lloyd Italia press release - today
We are ready to reaffirm our strategic choices. Precisely because of
We seek the highest level of transparency in our dealings with
institutions, as part of our right and duty to protect the
our investments and, by extension, our shareholders. With the
fleet of around 300 ships and our involvement in the
Gemini cooperation, we need certainty and reliability
to continue to invest and grow our business in
Italy. We cannot carry out the plans if we are faced with
to a concession that - beyond our control - is
suddenly considered to be expiring at the end of the next
June, thirty-one years before that original date of 2056 that
justified our investment in the port terminal of
Genoa".
That Hapag-Lloyd expects answers from the most important politicians
that justice confirms it by the conclusion of the note in which it is
specifies that the company is confident and trusts
"In the excellent ongoing collaboration with the Government
as a basis for overcoming misunderstandings, reactivating the
concession and lay the foundations for the development of traffic
through Genoa as well as for the growth of employment".