In 2024, the incidence of transport costs on Italy's trade in goods increased

In 2024, the impact of transport costs on trade
of Italy's goods increased marginally due to
exports (+2.5%) and to a greater extent for
imports (+4.2%) compared to the lowest values since the beginning
of the century touched in 2023. This was announced by the latest survey by the
Bank of Italy on the international transport of goods.
Particularly significant was the increase in the costs of the
containerized shipping registered last year in
due to the increase in the value of freight rates as a result of the change
of the routes determined by the attacks of the Houthi rebels in the
Red. For Italy - the survey specifies - the increase in costs is
was particularly significant on the import side (+43.1%),
while the increase in the costs of the
exports (+12.9%). The document specifies that the freight rates, recorded
in the survey in dollars per TEU container and net of services
auxiliaries, had a very significant increase in 2024 for the
import flows (+52.4% in dollars/TEU), compared to a
substantial stability for export prices. The
growth in import freights, which began at the end of 2023 and was concentrated in the
first quarter of 2024, mainly concerned the routes that
they provide for passage through the Red Sea, including those from China.
The attacks of the Houthi rebels led to the hijacking,
which still continues, of a large part of the traffic towards the Cape of
Good Hope, with a consequent increase in navigation times.
The rise in freight rates was pronounced in the sector
container, although smaller than that observed between the
end of 2020 and 2021 when logistical bottlenecks had
Ports worldwide with the recovery
of traffic after the pandemic. The development of other factors of
cost (ancillary services) and the reduction of average loads for
have led to an increase in total freight rates in euros
per tonne for both flow directions, even in
real terms compared to the low point recorded in 2023.
Regarding the quotations of bulk shipping
liquid and solid, those for imports are slightly
decreased for the liquid sector (-2.7% in dollars/tonne), both
for crude oil and for chemicals (which include
liquefied natural gas), affected by the sharp decline in volumes
compared to the previous year. For Solid Bulk
(grains and minerals) costs have increased; the decline in the
question was less pronounced and the more relevant are
the effects of geopolitical tensions, the war in the
Ukraine in addition to the problems of passage through the Red Sea. Costs
(including ancillary services) for liquid bulk cargo
also reduced in real terms, while remaining high in comparison
historical; for dry bulk there was an increase
at a level slightly below the maximum reached in 2008.
In the conventional freight segment, average costs in 2024
per tonne, including ancillary services, for transport
of plants, machinery and means of transport, the most
of general cargo, have decreased in both nominal terms,
affected by the weakness of the economic cycle, and real, falling
at the lowest levels of the last twenty years. For "pipes and materials
and "chemicals, materials to be used in the
construction, forest products" there was instead a
increase in freight rates, particularly pronounced for the latter.
In the ro-ro goods sector, average costs are overall
decreased in 2024, also due to the crisis in the sector
automotive and the lower handling of car transporters. On
The reduction weighed mainly on flows to/from France and
northern Europe; Turkey, the largest country in the world, has also contributed to this
for this mode of transport.
As for road transport, in 2024 the average road costs for
tonne for both directions of trade flows are
remained broadly stable in nominal terms, in a context of
weak demand trends at European level and
fuel slightly down; remain - the investigation specifies - on
rather high values in historical comparison. The trend is
differentiated status in geographical terms: in the most
France and Germany have increased
around +2%. In real terms - i.e. evaluated in relation to the
producer price indices of exported manufactured goods and
which have fallen slightly compared to 2023 - the costs
average road traffic increased moderately (between +1 and +2%). Freight rates per
of auxiliary services on full loads had a decrease
of about -3%, offset by a moderate reduction in
medium loads and an increase in auxiliary costs, in particular
those of brokerage and handling of goods; for loads
partial (groupage) rates have remained stable on average.
In 2024, the average costs per tonne of rail transport, at
net of road traction upstream and downstream of the mode
on the rail, have increased overall, to a greater extent due to
those for export. The rise affected almost all areas
geographical: was less pronounced for the most
(France and Germany) and stronger for the most
such as the Baltic countries, the United Kingdom and Scandinavia.
Distinguishing between the types of cargo, the average costs have increased
more in the bulk sector than for containers. The war in
Ukraine has influenced these dynamics, making it particularly difficult to
difficult trade with China through the so-called
"Silk Road". Average costs also in real terms
Railway flows have risen in both directions.
In 2024, average air transport costs increased for
imports (+11.2%), driven by the strong increase in volumes
moved, in particular by China (+26%), as a result of a
modal recomposition resulting from the tensions in the Red Sea. Are
On the other hand, exports fell (-8.8%), especially for the
reduction in freight rates to North America, the main
destination. In real terms, average import costs are
the decline of the previous three-year period has stopped, while for
export markets, the decline that has led to the
reported to values close to the lowest values of the last twenty years.
