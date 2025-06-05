Maritime transport, with suppliers and naval contractors, is the cornerstone of Italy's trade

Maritime transport has a strategic role for Italy and, in particular,
In this context, ship suppliers and contractors are "one of the most important
of the building blocks that make up the transport value chain
maritime trade, which in turn is an essential element for trade,
trade, for the movement of goods and people". It has
underlined the president of the National Association of Superintendents
Naval Contractors (ANPAN), Vittorio Parmigiani, in his report
at the association's annual congress held in recent days at the
Colonna Resort Hotel in Cala Granu, near Porto Cervo, in
Sardinia.
In his report, which we publish in the "Forum
of Shipping and Logistics", Parmigiani
highlighted how maritime transport is 'essential for
all of our country, which is at the same time an importer and importer of
exporting company, and boasting an unrivalled network of services in the
Autostrade del Mare, holding 40% of the market share of the
Mediterranean". The president of ANPAN then addressed the
global challenges facing the sector: from the continuing conflicts
international (Russia-Ukraine, Middle East, tensions in Asia)
to the attacks in the Suez Canal, to the trade wars and
protectionist barriers. While acknowledging the impossibility
to affect these macroeconomic dynamics, urged
focus on what is controllable at the
national simplification: bureaucratic simplification and rationalisation
of the legislation. He cited excessive bureaucracy and rigidity
as the main cause of loss of competitiveness
of the Italian maritime sector, a concept taken up in its
speech at the congress also by the president of Assarmatori, Stefano
Messina.
Among the issues on which Parmigiani drew attention is
the "climate regulation that comes from the European Union. Not
This is - he specified - the place to enter into the merits of
every single aspect, but we are called to ask loudly that
the revenue from the ETS (Emission Trading System) generated by transport
maritime in our country, not allocated to the Brussels budget
but allocated to individual states, is actually reinvested in the
sector that generated it, in order to be able to proceed with the necessary
interventions of the decarbonisation path, starting with the renewal
of fleets".
The president of ANPAN also focused on the Zones
Simplified Logistics (ZLS) which - he recalled - "are areas
port or hinterland ports offering administrative procedures
and economic incentives, similar to Economic Zones
Special of the South, but aimed at the Centre-North". "For the
port logistics sector and naval superintendents - has
Parmigiani observed - the FTAs represent a great opportunity:
processes, possible tax advantages and the development of
integrated logistics hubs near ports, facilitating storage
and the distribution of goods. FTAs can also attract
foreign investments and encourage reshoring of production chains
in Italy".