Agreement between CMA CGM and Saigon Newport Corporation for a new container terminal in Haiphong

The French shipping group CMA CGM has signed an agreement with
the Vietnamese Saigon Newport Corporation to build a new
deep-water container terminal in Haiphong port. The new
The landing will be built on quays 7 and 8 of the new area
port of Lach Huyen and will have a capacity to
annual handling of 1.9 million TEUs. According to the
forecasts, the terminal will become operational in 2028.
CMA CGM has been present in Vietnam since 1989 and currently
employs more than 550 people. Twenty-nine services of
weekly lines of the French group call at ports
Vietnamese. In addition, in Vietnam the Marseille company is
shareholder of the Gemalink terminal of Cai Mep port and Vietnam
International Container Terminal of the Port of Ho Chi Minh City.