MPC Container Ships' quarterly revenues and profits are down

After a rise in the last quarter of last year, in the
First quarter of 2025 Norwegian's operating result
MPC Container Ships is back in decline as it is
been from the third quarter of 2023 having stood at 59.7
million dollars, down -21.9% on the first quarter
of 2024. In the first three months of this year, the company, which is
owner of a fleet of 69 container ships rented, it has
also recorded a continuation of the decline in revenues that
amounted to $127.1 million (-13.9%). Decreasing
the values of the gross operating margin and
of operating profit, which amounted to 77.8
million (-19.1%) and $63.8 million (-18.6%).
Commenting on these results today, the co-CEO
and CFO of the Norwegian company, Moritz Fuhrmann,
recalled that in the first quarter of 2025 MPC Container Ships
carried out the renewal of its fleet having taken into account
delivers its first new dual-fuel construction and having sold
seven older ships.
"Despite the current geopolitical, macroeconomic and
and regulatory - added CEO Constantin Baack
- The container market continues to show resilience, sustained
from a strong demand for second-hand vessels, freight rates and service life
Fixed-term rentals and spare capacity
practically nothing. Despite the overall order book
the limited new offer in the
small and medium-sized vessels, combined with a fleet of
with evolving business models, has a
Favourable supply-demand dynamics, as well as opportunities
modernization and acquisitions. In this context, we are
adopting a measured approach to new investments".
"We have successfully developed MPCC," continued Baack
in different market phases. We expect significant growth in
intra-regional traffic demand, while the small
and medium-sized are underinvested and we see a large
potential for the future. A solid investment capacity
is more important than ever, to ensure that we can
Act decisively when opportunities arise
interesting".