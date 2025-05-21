The question of the intended use of the Clementino Pier is inflamed in Ancona
After the meeting between the Port Authority and the Municipality, several associations reiterate the no to the cruise terminal
Ancona
May 21, 2025
The question of the participation of the
parties interested in the definition of the new Master Plan
Port and, in particular, the case of the destination is rekindled
of use of the Clementino Pier, on which the
MSC Cruises company with the consequent raising of shields of several
environmental associations and citizens who urge the
Return of the historic port to the city
(
of 24
July 2019, 27
May 2021, 28
February 2023 and 10
January 2025).
In recent days, the Port System Authority of the Sea
Adriatico Centrale has announced that the Ministry of the Environment and
Energy Security, at the request of the Port Authority itself,
has postponed the deadline for consultation to 30 May
of environmental stakeholders on the proposal
preliminary Port Master Plan, necessary relocation -
specified the Port Authority - following the recent transmission of
some supplementary documents prepared on the basis of the
reports from the municipal administration.
And yesterday the discussion with the Municipality of
Ancona, with a meeting between the mayor Daniele Silvetti and the
president of the Port Authority, Vincenzo Garofalo, which was attended by the
delegate of the Municipality within the Management Committee of the Port Authority,
Giacomo Bugaro, at the end of which Silvetti announced that
having responded "to the request made in recent days by the
President Garofalo himself regarding the composition of a group
of joint work aimed at developing a proposal for
PRP, formally anticipating the names of the municipal representatives, who
Today they will be transmitted with an official note".
At the center of the meeting, the destination of platforms 19, 20 and
21 which will have to accommodate non-Schengen ferries, the Pier
Clementino for whom - the Municipality pointed out - we will lose out
to the EIA/SEA opinion of the Ministry of the Environment, the intended uses
of the inland port area to also favor the role of shipyards
naval of the yacht pole with their urgent needs and
features.
The intended use of the Clementino Pier, in the historic port, has
rekindled the protests of environmental and citizen associations of
Ancona who today, in a note addressed to the mayor, expressing
support for the observations of the municipal administration, denounce
whereas the port's PRG project was presented by the
Port Authority without any prior discussion with the
with the citizens and with the municipal administration. "I don't
It is acceptable - reads the note - that it is among the most
ancient and important buildings of Ancona are removed from the use of the
Citizens. It is not acceptable to privatize the Clementino Pier
for decades to achieve the economic objectives of multinationals
such as the MSC which (legitimately) only serves its own interests, such as
those port subjects who support it because it
would benefit economically. In more than ten years, MSC has
organized many meetings in Ancona to carry out their
privatization on the historic docks but never had the time (or the
will?) to confront citizens and critics".
The note, signed by the Ankon Nostra Cultural Association,
No Fumes ODV Association, Naturalistic Club "Il
Butcher's Broom", Free Mezzavalle Committee, Historic Port Committee
Ancona, Italia Nostra Ancona, Portonovo for all, Let's save the
Landscape and WWF, he goes on to specify that "it is not just a matter of
to defend the most important part from the point of view of
archaeological and historical and tourist of the city (Molo
Clementine, Clementine Arch, Trajan's Arch, Vanvitellian Walls,
landscape of Guasco) but to protect the health of the people of Ancona. Already
MSC cruise ships contribute to pollution today
resulting in 110 more deaths per year than
those expected in the city center, as widely
demonstrated by the Ancona Pollution Plan, by Prof. Bonifazi,
financed by the Port Authority itself. With the additional
increase in cruises we would have further predictable deaths".
"The associations - the note also specifies - share
also the other observations on the immediate movement of the
ferries to the south pier, on the reactivation of the station
for the surface metro, on the
construction of the peninsula on which the Port Authority must
commit as well as to the completion of the Marche quay
that he has been waiting for years. We want to see if there are responsibilities
for these delays? The observations of the municipal administration
are consistent with the commitments made at the time by the candidate
mayor Daniele Silvetti and the undersigned associations
acknowledge this".
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher