PORTS
The question of the intended use of the Clementino Pier is inflamed in Ancona
After the meeting between the Port Authority and the Municipality, several associations reiterate the no to the cruise terminal
Ancona
May 21, 2025
The question of the participation of the parties interested in the definition of the new Master Plan Port and, in particular, the case of the destination is rekindled of use of the Clementino Pier, on which the MSC Cruises company with the consequent raising of shields of several environmental associations and citizens who urge the Return of the historic port to the city ( of 24 July 2019, 27 May 2021, 28 February 2023 and 10 January 2025).

In recent days, the Port System Authority of the Sea Adriatico Centrale has announced that the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, at the request of the Port Authority itself, has postponed the deadline for consultation to 30 May of environmental stakeholders on the proposal preliminary Port Master Plan, necessary relocation - specified the Port Authority - following the recent transmission of some supplementary documents prepared on the basis of the reports from the municipal administration.

And yesterday the discussion with the Municipality of Ancona, with a meeting between the mayor Daniele Silvetti and the president of the Port Authority, Vincenzo Garofalo, which was attended by the delegate of the Municipality within the Management Committee of the Port Authority, Giacomo Bugaro, at the end of which Silvetti announced that having responded "to the request made in recent days by the President Garofalo himself regarding the composition of a group of joint work aimed at developing a proposal for PRP, formally anticipating the names of the municipal representatives, who Today they will be transmitted with an official note".

At the center of the meeting, the destination of platforms 19, 20 and 21 which will have to accommodate non-Schengen ferries, the Pier Clementino for whom - the Municipality pointed out - we will lose out to the EIA/SEA opinion of the Ministry of the Environment, the intended uses of the inland port area to also favor the role of shipyards naval of the yacht pole with their urgent needs and features.

The intended use of the Clementino Pier, in the historic port, has rekindled the protests of environmental and citizen associations of Ancona who today, in a note addressed to the mayor, expressing support for the observations of the municipal administration, denounce whereas the port's PRG project was presented by the Port Authority without any prior discussion with the with the citizens and with the municipal administration. "I don't It is acceptable - reads the note - that it is among the most ancient and important buildings of Ancona are removed from the use of the Citizens. It is not acceptable to privatize the Clementino Pier for decades to achieve the economic objectives of multinationals such as the MSC which (legitimately) only serves its own interests, such as those port subjects who support it because it would benefit economically. In more than ten years, MSC has organized many meetings in Ancona to carry out their privatization on the historic docks but never had the time (or the will?) to confront citizens and critics".

The note, signed by the Ankon Nostra Cultural Association, No Fumes ODV Association, Naturalistic Club "Il Butcher's Broom", Free Mezzavalle Committee, Historic Port Committee Ancona, Italia Nostra Ancona, Portonovo for all, Let's save the Landscape and WWF, he goes on to specify that "it is not just a matter of to defend the most important part from the point of view of archaeological and historical and tourist of the city (Molo Clementine, Clementine Arch, Trajan's Arch, Vanvitellian Walls, landscape of Guasco) but to protect the health of the people of Ancona. Already MSC cruise ships contribute to pollution today resulting in 110 more deaths per year than those expected in the city center, as widely demonstrated by the Ancona Pollution Plan, by Prof. Bonifazi, financed by the Port Authority itself. With the additional increase in cruises we would have further predictable deaths".

"The associations - the note also specifies - share also the other observations on the immediate movement of the ferries to the south pier, on the reactivation of the station for the surface metro, on the construction of the peninsula on which the Port Authority must commit as well as to the completion of the Marche quay that he has been waiting for years. We want to see if there are responsibilities for these delays? The observations of the municipal administration are consistent with the commitments made at the time by the candidate mayor Daniele Silvetti and the undersigned associations acknowledge this".
