Stonepeak (Textainer) made a deal to buy the Seaco

The American Textainer, which is the second world operator in the field of container rental, has tightened an agreement of the value of 1.75 billion dollars to buy the Seaco, fifth world operator of the market. The operation, putting together the fleets of the two companies that have a consistency pairs respective to 4,5 million teu and beyond 2,4 million teu, will allow the American society to approach considerably to Triton International, that is market leader with a fleet of more than seven million teu.
The purchase agreement signed by Typewriter Ascend Ltd, a company controlled by the investment company Stonepeak which just over a year ago completed the acquisition of Textainer, previews the acquisition of the Global Sea Containers Limited (GSCL), a company that owns the entire capital of the Seaco, from the Chinese Bohai Leasing Co.
"Meeting two world-class teams with an in-depth experience in the field - said James Wyper, member of the board of directors of Textainer and responsible Transport and Logistics and responsible for the Private Equity USA of Stonepeak - we are building a stronger and resilient company, better placed to serve our customers and grow in a dynamic global market".