HHLA acquires 60% of an intermodal terminal in western Ukraine

The German terminal operator Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
(HHLA) has strengthened its presence in Ukraine by acquiring the
60% of the share capital of Eurobridge Intermodal Terminal LLC,
company that operates an intermodal terminal in Batiovo, in the
western part of the nation. The terminal, until now dedicated to
traffic in cereals and other bulk cargoes, is in the process of
Transformation into a hub for containerized traffic, activities
which will be launched at the end of this year, and will be
operated by HHLA Eurobridge Batiovo, the new joint venture
HHLA International GmbH and the
Fortior Capital investments in Kiev.
In the first phase of the ongoing project for the expansion of the
terminal, HHLA Eurobridge Batiovo will have a capacity of
annual traffic of about 100 thousand TEUs.
The HHLA Group has long been present in Ukraine through
the terminal company HHLA Container Terminal Odessa which
operates a container terminal in the port of Odessa and
through the rail operator UIC Ukraine Intermodal Co.