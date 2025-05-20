SBB CFF FFS Cargo reorganizes the transport activity combined with the cancellation of non-profit services and with esuberi

The Swiss railway group SBB CFF FFS has announced today a plan of reorganization of the combined transport activities that previews the cancellation of non-profit services linked to the trains in transit of the German partner DB Cargo and esuberi, with the cut in the operating sectors of about 65 full-time jobs in SBB CFF FFS Cargo, of which 40 places on about 2,200 in Ticino that will be suppressed without the use of dismissals. The reduction of jobs will largely cover locomotives, maneuvering and technical control of freight trains.
The plan of reorganization of the goods traffic on rail, which aims to reduce the costs of 60 million Swiss francs per year by 2033, previews the creation within the next year of a first shuttle connection on the north-south axis, that - it has specified the Helvetic company - is very required, realized with the strengthening of the transalpine link between the Swiss municipalities of Dietikon and Stabio. On the east-west axis, instead - it has explained SBB - currently lack express traces for the traffic goods and an infrastructure of terminal suitable to realize the experimentation of this type of service. Therefore eight terminals of the group used for the combined transport that it is not possible to manage in profitable way - it has specified the company - will not be used anymore. In Ticino this will concern the offices of Cadenazzo and Lugano, while there will still be the possibility of transhipment of the goods from the road to the railway near third terminals.
If the test phase between Dietikon and Stabio will give good results, in the long term the offer in the combined traffic will be expanded also on the east-west axis and will be upgraded the necessary infrastructures, like the trimodal terminal Gateway Basel Nord.