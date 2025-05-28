In the first quarter of this year, cargo traffic in the port of Tanger Med grew by +13.4%
37.6 million tons of cargo handled
Anjra
May 28, 2025
The Port Authority of Tanger Med has announced that in the
In the first quarter of this year, the Moroccan port of call
handled 37.6 million tons of goods, with an increase in
by +13.4% compared to the corresponding period of 2024. In addition, in the
In the first three months of 2025, the Port Authority's revenues amounted to
to 1.12 billion dirhams (105 million euros), up by
+9,2%.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher