PSA strategic partner of the GCMD initiative for the decarbonization of the maritime sector

The terminal group PSA International has joined as a
as a strategic partner at the Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD),
the non-profit organization launched in 2021 with the aim of
Promoting and supporting the decarbonisation of the maritime sector
through pilot projects. PSA is the first port operator
to become a strategic partner of the GCMD through a partnership
lasting five years. "Given the considerations for the
safety of alternative fuels and given the complexities of
Implementation of solutions for decarbonization - ha
observed Professor Lynn Loo, CEO of GCMD
- Port operators are essential partners for the GCMD. The
involvement is key to making the use of fuel
and CO2 discharge, a consolidated practice in the field of
port operations. PSA's network of ports and terminals
It is a valuable platform for conducting concrete projects
pilot from which we can draw ideas and practical recommendations for
help build trust in the ecosystem and accelerate
the transition of fuels for shipping".