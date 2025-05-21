António Guterres: Without maritime security, there can be no global security

If the safety of maritime transport is not guaranteed,
jeopardize world trade. It has
underlined yesterday the Secretary-General of the United Nations,
António Guterres, speaking at a high-level debate
level of the UN Security Council. "For some time
"In time immemorial," he said, "sea routes connect the world.
But maritime spaces are increasingly under pressure, and
Without maritime security, there can be no global security."
Guterres specified that maritime spaces are suffering from a
Increasing pressure from both traditional and new threats
dangers, including piracy, armed robbery, trafficking
Crimes, terrorism, cyberattacks and litigation
Territorial.
Citing data from the Global Integrated Shipping Information System
of the International Maritime Organization, which report 60 incidents
caused by acts of piracy and robberies against ships that took place in the
first quarter of 2025 compared to 41 in the same period of 2025.
last year, the UN Secretary-General specified that
The increase in accidents was most pronounced in
Asia, especially in the busy Straits of Malacca and Singapore.
In addition, he added, attacks on ships in the Sea continue
and in the Gulf of Aden by Houthi forces, so
such as disruptions to maritime traffic in the Black Sea and the
growth of criminal networks trafficking drugs and people
through the Gulf of Guinea, the Mediterranean and the Atlantic.
In his speech, Guterres outlined a three-point strategy
fronts to strengthen maritime security, highlighting that it is important to
Decisive and coordinated global action is needed, independently
from individual outbreaks or episodic transport disruptions
maritime. The strategy is based on respect for the law
on addressing the root causes that lead to
maritime security and on strengthening partnerships
Global. Regarding the root causes, Guterres urged
investments in coastal communities, reform
and maritime capacity building in the
Developing countries, from surveillance to security
harbour.
In addition, Guterres called on all nations to respect the
international law, in particular the Convention of Nations
United States on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the international treaty that
sets out the legal framework for all maritime activities
and regulates the use of the oceans and their resources. "This
framework," he specified, "is strong only to the extent that the
States are committed to its full and effective implementation".
Al dibattito è intervenuta anche Melina Travlos,
President of the Union of Greek Shipowners, who launched a
Warning: If the global maritime system comes to a halt - he warned
- The world economy will collapse in just 90 days.
Highlighting that "maritime transport unites the world, not
occasionally, but constantly", Travlos urged a
Enhanced protection of seafarers and maritime infrastructure
in a context of growing and more complex threats.
Christian Bueger, Professor of International Relations
at the University of Copenhagen, recalled that since the 90s
maritime trade has increased in the last century
+300%: "Never before in history - he underlined -
We have been as dependent on the sea as we are today."
Bueger urged UN member states to adopt a
more systematic and
evidence-based approach, urging an interconnected global response as follows:
as are the threats that must be addressed.