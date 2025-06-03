A 5% increase in seafarers' wages over two years has been agreed

In recent days, as part of the International Bargaining
Forum (IBF), the forum in which the International Transport Union
Workers' Federation (ITF) discusses the employment contract of
with the Joint Negotiating Group (JNG) which represents the
employers, an agreement was reached on the basis of the
which seafarers around the world will receive a wage increase
of 5% over two years which will be divided into an increase of 3.5%
as of January 1, 2026 and a further increase of 1.5% to
starting from the first of January 2027. In addition, it has been have
agreed to increase death and disability benefits
in line with the 5% wage increase.
"It is essential - commented the president
of the ITF and president of the Dockers section of the union, Paddy
Crumlin - that seafarers who are facing increases in
cost of living do not suffer wage cuts in real terms.
Therefore, despite a series of difficult negotiations, we are pleased
that we have achieved this goal. We cannot forget that the
have faced very difficult times in recent years.
years: from the pandemic to the continuous conflict situations that have
affected maritime trade routes, up to the current turbulence
policies that have affected trade as a whole. In all
This, the seafarers have persevered and resisted, and deserve every
hundredth of the wage increase that is rightly coming."
"It was not - added the ITF spokesman and
First Vice-President of the Seafarers section of the union, Conrad
Goose - a series of easy negotiations and, as always, the outcome has
required a compromise on both sides. However, I am pleased
to say that this is a positive and fair outcome for the
who need a wage increase that reflects the
changes we have seen in their cost of living.
At the same time, it is vital to maintain the
profession as attractive as possible for seafarers and
potential new recruits, at a time when we find ourselves in
facing an ongoing crisis of recruitment and retention of the
staff".
The spokesperson for the Employers' Negotiating Group
JNG and IMEC Chairman, Belal Ahmed, highlighted the
difficult to carry out wage negotiations, "as -
explained - the sector is preparing for what will be
probably a difficult period, given the challenges posed by the
globalization and world trade. One of the principles
fundamental aspects of the IBF is to ensure the protection and
promotion of a sustainable maritime sector; The agreement reached
puts us in a favourable position, while ensuring a fair
wage increase for seafarers who play such a role
and keeping their remuneration package attractive".