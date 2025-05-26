ANSI, the measures for logistics of the Infrastructure Decree are good

For the employers' association ANSI - Integrated Logistics, the
measures and resources provided for by the Infrastructure Decree approved by the
last week by the Italian government and allocated to logistics and
"once again highlight the centrality of the
of these sectors in the national scenario". 'In the text
- observed the president of the association Andrea D'Angelo -
lack of innovative drive, long-term vision and attention to
transition and sustainability. This is demonstrated, for example, by the
new rules on waiting times for loading and
unloading of goods, the one relating to payment times and the funds for
the modernization of the fleet of the sector's vehicle fleet
road transport, amounting to six million euros for each of the
years 2025 and 2026: all interventions that testify to a
always open dialogue with the players in the sector. Among these
- concluded D'Angelo - Ansi is also in the first place every day
line on innovation, technological development and professionalization
of the staff".