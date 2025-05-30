In 2024, the Genoese Ente Bacini recorded record revenues

On Tuesday, the board of directors of Ente Bacini
unanimously adopted the 2024 financial statements, which
reported a net profit of 960 thousand euros and an operating margin
gross of 4.4 million. In 2024, the company, which manages
five dry docks in the ship repair area of the
port of Genoa, set an all-time record for revenues
to 15.4 million euros.
"We have approved - underlined the president Daniela
Boccadoro Ameri - the fourth consecutive balance sheet that closes in
positive, after several years of difficulty. Reach
this result thanks to the sharing of intentions with companies
ship repair customers, with workers and
trade unions and with Port System Authorities
which has never failed us to support and which is preparing to
renew the concession until December 2029, ensuring the
stability necessary for Ente Bacini and the entire cluster of
ship repairs".
"We are - added the CEO Alessandro
Terrile - particularly satisfied with the results obtained. Per
end of this cycle, the company has completed the
economic and managerial recovery, bringing back to full
operation of all basins and quays used for
ship repairs. Since 2020, the company has doubled its
turnover, and in the last three years it has generated profits for
over four million euros. In the year of its centenary of the Institution
Bacini can look to the future with serenity
of the shipbuilding industry, in which he played a role as a
protagonist, thanks above all to the professionalism and
to the constant commitment of its workers to whom our
thanksgiving".
Last year, 58
ships, for an occupation of 1,374 days. In the same period they
moored at the quays managed by the company 112
boats, for a presence of 3,003 days.
On June 26, the shareholders' meeting of Ente Bacini, the
whose share capital is almost entirely owned
of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea,
will be called upon to approve the budget and to renew the
governance of the company.