A discount on the tax for the transit of large container ships in the Suez Canal has been announced

In a further attempt to bring back the ships they have chosen
alternative routes due to the crisis in the Red Sea to cross
the Suez Canal, the authority that manages the Egyptian waterway
announced today that it is applying a 15% discount on fares
applied to container ships having a tonnage of
at least 130,000 tons SCNT. The discount percentage is
calculated on the basis of current transit rights including
surcharges applied on the basis of container pulls on board
of the ship.
The discount will be applicable starting Thursday
and for a period of 90 days.