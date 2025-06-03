In the first four months of 2025, container traffic in the port of Augusta grew by +21.6%

The choice of container traffic transfer from
Catania to Augusta, which took place in March last year
(
of 25
March
2024), confirms itself as a winner and strategic. It has
underlined the Port System Authority of the Sea of
Eastern Sicily, the body that manages both airports as well as
the ports of Syracuse and Pozzallo, announcing that already in the
first quarter of 2025, a
significant increase in containerized traffic which is
result of 18,936 TEUs, with an increase of +21.6% on the former
four months of last year.
"It is - observed the president of the Port Authority -
Francesco Di Sarcina - of signs of market liveliness,
although still initial. Among other things, it is necessary to take into account the
negative contingencies of this historical moment and the tensions
in the Mediterranean basin area, due to wars. The Authority
port is investing heavily in the revival of this port and the
movement of containers from Catania to Augusta, which presents
more spaces and structures and better backdrops,
conceived with the aim of growth in the sector. Today, in
After just over a year, we are already collecting the
first fruits and I am sure the improvements in the coming times
will be far clearer and more evident."
Di Sarcina pointed out that in the meantime the work continues
for the construction of the new trapezoidal terminal, which was
an eternal unfinished and which will finally guarantee further
120,000 square meters: "It's news these days -
explained - that RFI has started the executive design of the
railway connection that will bring goods directly to the
trains; to this is added a valuable work of updating and
digitization of processes involving containers with the
reconstruction of the port gate, in which one lane will be
dedicated exclusively to containers. We met a series
of resistance and difficulties but I am very satisfied with the
results and the extraordinary work of the Port Authority offices".
In addition, the control point will also be completed
which has been reactivated for the occasion, whose
structures are being defined. Di Sarcina underlined
whereas these are a series of projects that amount to
a total of 180 million euros, in the process of completion
by next December, which will make it possible to accelerate the
relaunch of the Augustan airport.
Antonio Pandolfo, general manager and sales director of Europe
Servizi Terminalistici (EST), the company that manages the traffic of the
container in the port of Augusta, expressed satisfaction with the
results of the first four months of 2025, "above all -
specified - in the light of the transfer from Catania to Augusta.
We look with great interest - he added - at the completion of the
new terminal that will give a further boost to the development of
Trades. Among our continuous investments is a
New 150-ton hybrid crane that will increase the current
equipment, bringing it to a total of four port cranes".