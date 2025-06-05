Uiltrasporti, risk of chaos in Italian ports due to delays in the appointment of the presidents of the Port Authorities

"The delays that are accumulating on the appointment of the
new presidents of the Port System Authorities, united
to the news that continues to circulate about a port reform that
contains elements dangerous for the protection of the current
port regulation system, risks throwing the
our airports and to compromise the protections that, as social partners,
We have built over the years." Uiltrasporti denounced it
in a note, warning that "if we continue to
distribute tasks without taking into account the skills of future
Presidents, we will be forced to mobilize."
"The management of the ports - highlighted the union -
must be public and entrusted, as required by the
Law 84/94 to citizens of the Member States of the European Union having
proven experience and professional qualification in the
transport and port economy. You need to hire
decisions based on public interest and efficiency
avoiding possible conflicts of interest in a sector
already strongly characterized by concentrations of power. The
ports - concludes the note - are the heart of the economy of our
country and do not sell out to private individuals nor do they rely on
to inexperience and improvisation".