The second container terminal of the Cameroonian port of Kribi has been inaugurated

Friday in the Cameroonian port of Kribi, on the occasion of the
capacity MSC Turkiye
container port
of over 24 thousand TEUs, the second container was inaugurated
terminal of the African port of call, which has a quay of 715
linear meters and, with a depth of the seabed of -16 meters,
is the only port of call in Central Africa that can serve the most
large global container carriers. The project, which was
built by China's China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC),
An investment of 400 billion CFA BEAC francs (679 billion CFA francs) was requested
million dollars).