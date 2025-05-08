The process of preparation of the Ancona Port Master Plan has begun

With the publication by the Ministry of the Environment and
of Energy Security, the verification of the
Strategic Environmental Assessment of the proposal
Ancona Port Master Plan. The proposal is
was presented yesterday to the subjects with environmental expertise, including
the Marche Region and the Municipalities of Ancona, Falconara Marittima and
Sirolo, so that they can express any opinions or
environmental observations on the document. To
The presentation was also attended by the port community.
The initial PRP proposal, which was used to
draw up the preliminary environmental report - he recalled
the Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea -
is based on the objectives for the port of Ancona included in the
Strategic planning document for the port system,
approved by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport with the
Decree 106 of 16 April 2024. A proposal that also includes the
prescriptions expressed by the Marche Region and the Municipality of Ancona,
such as the relocation of ferries to quays 19-20-21,
the construction of the peninsula and the mobility systems in the
historic port.
The procedure initiated at the Ministry of the Environment and
Energy security will now have to lead to the formalization of
of the studies and in-depth studies necessary for the drafting of the
environmental report of the PRP, an indispensable document for the start-up
of the next phase of the Environmental Assessment procedure
Strategic. The SEA phase then includes a public consultation in
all the public and private parties concerned,
will be able to submit comments and contributions. In this regard, the
president of the Port Authority, Vincenzo Garofalo, specified that, "as
always happened in recent years, the document will be built
listening, sharing content with administrations
and taking into account the needs expressed by the market and
by the local community. The hope - he added - is
that this path will allow us to reach a proposal that
increases the competitiveness of Ancona airport and stimulates
positive community energies for a new relationship
port-city founded on the opening of the historic port".