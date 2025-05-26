Mercitalia Logistics becomes FS Logistix, an integrated digital platform for end-to-end freight transport

The Italian State Railways group has created FS Logistix,
An integrated digital platform for end-to-end freight transport
at fslogistix.com
which takes up the legacy of Mercitalia Logistics. "The
integrated digital platform - explained Sabrina De Filippis,
CEO of FS Logistix - represents a piece of the puzzle
of the 2025-2029 strategic plan for the logistics of the
FS group, which envisages 2.16 billion euros of investments for
digitization and asset development. We propose ourselves as a
interconnection platform to all operators in the
by activating new partnerships to cover the entire
value chain and intercepting the best Italian skills
and European ones. A development accompanied by a new identity
with an increasingly European profile: with FS Logistix we maintain
our strong roots in rail freight, making it
modern and efficient, evolving towards the freight model
forwarder».
The eight companies are integrated into the new infrastructure
that make up the logistics sector of the FS group, at the service of
seven industrial supply chains with 21 transport and logistics services.
The Widget - specified the railway group - is the heart
button of the new site: by completing the fields,
in fact, it allows you to send FS Logistix your requests for
transport, accompanying the user from the first contact to the solution
by enabling the one click experience.