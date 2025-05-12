Fincantieri closes the first quarter with a record value of new orders

In the first three months of 2025, the Fincantieri shipbuilding group
marked a new quarterly all-time high in new orders
having forfeited a total worth as much as 11.71 billion
euro, with a growth of +2,073% over the same period last year
year, of which 11.52 billion relating to the construction segment
of cruise ships and military ships (+8,070%), 102 million per year
offshore and special vessels segment (-80%), 164 million to
that of systems, components and services (-16%) and 84 million euros
to the subsea infrastructure segment (+546%).
New order growth was driven by
from the entry into force of the contract with the Ministry of Economy
Indonesian Defense for the sale of two MPCS/PPA units
(
of 28
March 2024) and agreements with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
for four maxi cruise ships and with Viking Cruises for four
Cruise Units
(
of 5
February and 8
April 2025).
In addition, in the first quarter of this year, the revenues of
Fincantieri recorded a marked increase of +35% being
amounted to €2.38 billion, of which €1.05 billion from the
of cruise ships (+14%), 770 million from that of ships
military (+99%), 319 million from the offshore and ship sector
(+7%), €301 million from the systems,
components and services (+145) and €95 million from the
subsea infrastructure (+132%). EBITDA was
€154 million (+54%), with a contribution of €125 million from
construction of cruise ships and military ships (+54%), of 15 million from
offshore and special vessels sector (+15%), by 15 million
from the Systems, Components and Services segment (+15%) and 16
million from that of submarine infrastructure (+220%).
As of March 31, the Italian group's workload was
stood at 40.34 billion euros, up +30% on 31
December 2024, workload that, including the value of
existing contractual options and letters of intent, and
of orders under advanced negotiation, rises to 75.64
billion (+13%).
In the first three months of 2025, the group delivered four
new ships and has another 102 in its portfolio with deliveries expected
until 2036.
"The first quarter of 2025 - he underlined
the CEO and General Manager of Fincantieri,
Pierroberto Folgiero - marks the best result of our
history, with a 54% growth in EBITDA and a portfolio
orders never registered before. These results are the result of a
long-term strategic vision, based on a disciplined
strong industrial governance, and strong
Ability to turn innovation into solutions
workable. The increase in revenues in the Defence sector and the
consolidation of our three souls - cruise, military and
- testify to the effectiveness of the integrated model that
we are given".