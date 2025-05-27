If traditional risks to navigation are diminishing, other dangers are increasing
Allianz Commercial's "Safety and Shipping Review 2025" has been published. In 2024 the all-time low in ship losses
May 27, 2025
While progress has recently been made in the area of
risks such as fires, collisions and groundings, which are the
main causes of ship losses, the
maritime insurance company is having to face worrying
potential large claims. This is highlighted by the new
publication "Safety and Shipping Review 2025" of the
insurance company Allianz Commercial explaining that the
is facing an increasingly
volatile and complex characterized by attacks against traffic
detention of ships, sanctions, as well as the consequences of the
of accidents involving damage to primary submarine cables.
Furthermore - the document specifies - the domino effect of the increasing
protectionism and customs duties threaten to reshape supply chains
chain and disrupt established business relationships.
Regarding the good news, the report specifies that in the
The maritime sector has made significant improvements in recent years
in terms of safety and, if in the 90s the world fleet
lost over 200 ships a year, this number has halved
10 years ago and has now reached an all-time low of 27 ships in 2024
compared to 35 the previous year.
"Total losses due to traditional causes may have been reduced in the
- noted Commander Rahul Khanna, global head Marine
Risk Consulting by Allianz Commercial - but we may be in a
position in which this positive trend will potentially be
offset by war and other political-related exhibitions.
As an industry, we are in a better position when it comes to
risks, but there is a renewed focus on
geopolitical risks". "The importance of political risk
and conflicts as a potential cause of naval losses -
observed - is increasing with the increase in tensions
geopolitical ».
The report explains that the ongoing trade conflict between
United States and China and the growth of the shadow fleet used for
Circumventing sanctions brings uncertainty and challenges. In particular, the
China - the document recalls - was the main target
protectionist measures of the US administration, with
tariffs that reached 145%, before both countries
agreed to reduce them for 90 days. The developments have had a
impact on global maritime trade, as it is
half of last month, about 18% of the sector subject to
compared to 4% at the beginning of March, and having recorded a
drastic drop in shipments immediately after last year's announcements
April 2 of the new tariffs by President Donald Tramp
who declared the day "Liberation Day".
The report also highlights that since the beginning of the war in
Ukraine: shadow fleet size increased
significantly and today it is believed that about 17% of the fleet
of oil tankers belongs to the shadow fleet, with estimates that
indicate that almost 600 oil tankers are currently in service
They only trade Russian oil. The document emphasizes that ships
of the shadow fleet have been involved in dozens of accidents in
around the world, including fires, collisions and spills of
petroleum. "Although the recent sanctions are making it more
difficult for these ships to operate - explained Justus Heinrich,
global product leader Marine Hull by Allianz Commercial - the fleet
Shadow continues to pose a major security risk
maritime and environmental issues, as many of them are
probably old, poorly maintained and inadequately maintained ships
Insured. In the event of an oil spill involving a
shadow fleet tanker, clean-up costs could
up to $1.6 billion, in all likelihood
to be borne by taxpayers".
With regard to traditional risks, the report specifies that
Fires and incorrect bills of lading remain a major
concerns about large ships.
In 2024, seven total losses were reported related to
all types of vessels, the same number as the previous year. The
overall number of accidents increased year-on-year,
reaching a ten-year high of 250 last year, again on
for all types of ships. About 30% of these fires (69)
has occurred on container ships, general cargo vessels, and
Ro-ro ships. Over 100 total ship losses in the last decade
were caused by fires. The document underlines that
efforts to mitigate these risks, with regulatory changes and
Technological advances to address the problem of policies
of incorrect loading, one of the main causes of such fires, and
specifies that this is essential because
The electrification of the global economy poses additional challenges, given that
the growing number of lithium-ion batteries and
battery energy storage transported by ships.
"There is no doubt - commented Khanna - that the
maritime transport is becoming more resilient to risks
associated with large ships, even if we can in no way
claim that they are under control. However, only 27 total losses
during 2024 underline the positive trend. For
contextualize - Khanna recalled - the world fleet counts
over 100,000 ships of over 100 gross tons.
However, uncertainty and multiple risks persist. The attacks
and interference with GPS are on the rise. I cease on
fire have fueled hopes, but the threat to security
in the Red Sea and supply chain disruption likely
will persist. Meanwhile, the ecological transition requires
a lot of work. The next few years will be decisive and will determine the
path of the sector and global trade".
