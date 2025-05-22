The launch of a destroyer in North Korea failed

Today in North Korea the launch of a
destroyer at which the leader Kim Jong-un was present who -
unprecedented circumstance - in addition to having consented to the disclosure
of the news of the accident, called it a serious fact, which did not
had to happen, which cannot be tolerated and which is
was a criminal act caused by absolute negligence,
irresponsibility and anti-scientific quackery.
The side launch of the new ship failed due to the
asynchronous movement of the trolleys used for sliding in
sea of the destroyer. Kim immediately attributed the
responsibility for the accident to top officials of the
Department of Munitions Industry, Institute of
Mechanics of the State Academy of Sciences, University
Kim Chaek Technology and the Central Institute of Design
Naval Shipyard and the employees of the Chongjin shipyard, where
the disastrous launch took place.
Kim has ordered that the destroyer be repaired and
completed by next month's meeting of the
Central Committee of the Party.